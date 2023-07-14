Home » RAMPINI Two Eltron electric buses delivered to the city of Marburg, Germany – Companies
On Tuesday 11 July, two full electric RAMPINI buses were delivered to the city of Marburg (Germany). This delivery follows the 2021 delivery of two E80 models, which kick-started the city’s decarbonisation strategy.

In the presence of Thomas Spies and Nadine Bernshausen, the city’s highest institutional authorities, and the management of RAMPINI SpA, the two new buses were delivered to Holger Armbrüster and Bernhard Müller, managing directors of Stadtwerke Marburg, during the press event. Caterina Rampini, Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of RAMPINI SpA, said: “We are honored to be able to deliver a second batch of electric buses with new technology to the beautiful city of Marburg. ELTRON is an extremely compact and manoeuvrable bus, and it is also completely ‘ Made in Europe’. We are proud that our buses form the basis for the progressive decarbonisation of the city of Marburg.”

The new ELTRON not only features innovative design and aesthetics, but also improved technology. For example, it is equipped with lithium iron phosphate batteries on the roof, supplied by the world market leader CATL, with a capacity of 281 kWh. The new model is equipped with a centrally located, highly efficient synchronous motor with a peak power of 240 kW.

The range of 340 kilometers is unmatched in its segment, as is the turning radius of 14.8 metres, optimal for public transport in urban centres. In addition, the bus introduces a camera system for the first time that replaces conventional mirrors.

