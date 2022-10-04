Chechen leader loyal to Putinhawk, one of the few who explicitly asks for the use of atactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine. Who is Razman Kadyrov? Perhaps it is enough to tell the character about his latest outing, his last decision: to send his three minor children to the front in Ukraine.

Kadyrov sends his three children to the front: “Minor age is not an excuse”

Akhmat, Eli e Adam they are 16, 15 and 14 years old. Soon, according to his father, they will also be at the front, fighting in Ukraine. Because “the time has come to try themselves in a real battle and I can only welcome their desire”, wrote Kadyrov on Telegram, in what seems to be the latest move – in chronological order – unsheathed by the charismatic leader with thousands of followers, as if to confirm themselves as a bank for those who absolutely believe in this Russian mission and do not tolerate hesitation.



Their military training – he says – had already begun as a child. The time is ripe, therefore, according to the Chechen leader, to confront the battle on the field. “The minor age – he said – should not interfere with the training of the defenders of our motherland”.

Kadyrov also posted a video of one of the boys engaged in training, maneuvering weapons. But it is not the first time that Putin’s iron ally publicly shows the effects of his education on his three children: already in 2016 – as the BBC also recalls – they were filmed while punching opponents in a brutal arts contest. martial and the video was shared on social media. On that occasion also attracting criticism in Russia.

Kadyrov hard against the generals: the hypothesis of the atomic weapon

In the days of the loss of Lyman and the Ukrainian counter-offensive that seems to find no brakes, so much so that some are beginning to wonder when is the right time to stop, Kadyrov is one of the nationalists who demand the heads of generals and invoke martial law. These are attacks that mark an ever deeper rift between the regular army under the command of the Minister of Defense Sergey Shojgu and the Chief of Staff Valerij Gerasimov and the irregular militias, such as Kadyrov and Wagner’s mercenaries in the pay of Evgeny Prigozhin.

So much so that, in the face of these cracks, there are analysts who foresee purges of the military leaders or even fear a coup.

Less than a month ago Kadyrov called to arms and the creation of volunteer battalions in every Russian region, thus evoking a kind of self-mobilization, also offering to this end his popularity on social networks with interventions on his Telegram profile which has over two million of subscribers.

In recent days, after the withdrawal of Russian forces from Lyman in Donetsk, he also invited Moscow to evaluate the use of a low-potential nuclear weapon in Ukraine. The latter’s suggestion has already been rejected by the Kremlin which has branded it as an “emotional” request.