Rancid remain firm in their “Devil In Disguise”

the punk rock group Rancid releases his new single, with the corresponding video clip. It is about the song “Devil In Disguise”, the third preview of what will be his next ‘Tomorrow Never Comes”which will be released on June 2nd via Epitaph Records.

Throughout their career, Rancid have remained an essential element in the punk rock scene and, from what has been heard so far from “Tomorrow Never Comes”, that will see the light next June 2it will continue to be so. And that we have only been able to listen to barely five minutes of music from his next full-length.

Five minutes that have been enough for us to listen to “Devil In Disguise”, the recently released new single, “Don’t Make Me Do It” and the title track of the album, “Tomorrow Never Comes”, which move in a duration between one minute twenty and two minutes twenty.

To present “Tomorrow Never Comes”the group will begin a tour of different cities in Europe this May 28 and will go through spain the day June, 15 for him Last Rock Festival in Vitoria.