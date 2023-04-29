Ranka Mišić on the position of workers in the RS | Info

“Workers have a salary from which they cannot live decently. About 62 percent of workers in the Republic of Srpska cannot reach the average salary, which is low and amounts to 1,258 KM,” says the president of the Federation of Trade Unions of the RS

Source: Željko Svitlica, mondo.ba

Ranka Mišić assessed, on the occasion of the International Labor Day – May 1st, that the position of workers in Srpska is extremely difficult, burdened by the unfair relationship of a significant number of employers when it comes to wages and working conditions, which is why they leave these areas and look for a place where they can make a decent living from their work.

“Employers won’t, don’t want, and don’t have the ears to understand that their profits and capital don’t exist without workers, primarily local workers. Their whining that there is a lack of labor is not true, they are whining about cheap labor”stated Mišić.

Mišić stated that in Srpska more than four billion KM of realized profit was reported last year, but she claims that there is just as much profit that was not reported, that is, it was realized in the gray zone.

“On the other hand, workers have a salary from which they cannot live decently. About 62 percent of workers in Republika Srpska cannot reach the average salary, which is low and amounts to 1,258 KM. These are workers who work in the real sector and have earned that four billion KM in profit for employers, and they lived on a salary that cannot cover part of the consumer basket”Mišić said.

According to her, the union is fighting a tough battle with social partners when it comes to improving the position of workers in Srpska.

“In the last year, several times in negotiations with the Government of Republika Srpska, we managed to increase the lowest and other salaries, but all of them are small, knowing that inflation has swallowed these increases and we are on the verge of preserving the purchasing power of workers.”Mišić pointed out.

She emphasized that it was doing business in the gray zone and paying salaries in envelopes is a burning problem which almost all countries face, but it is very pronounced in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Mišić added that the Government of Srpska’s reckoning with the gray zone would result in a reduction in the looting of the budget, funds and workers.

She added that the Federation of Trade Unions proposed a new salary system that could strengthen the funds and purchasing power of workers, and for which they received the support of the prime minister and ministers whose portfolios directly or indirectly depend on the real sector, and they informed the President of the Republic about it.

“It is about determining the amount of the lowest wages according to professional qualifications, from unqualified workers to highly qualified workers, these are coefficients that are multiplied by the amount of the lowest salary”stated Mišić.

She explained that this would mean that the salary in the envelopes would be put into legal streams, and that realistic and legally expressed salary increase would not cost employers much, because for each salary increase in accordance with the law, the employer pays one quarter of taxes and contributions .

“Research has shown that it is a good model that can be applied and would bring about an important turnaround in the regulation of the wage system in Srpska, legally paid higher wages to workers in the real sector, more money on the revenue side of the budget, which means more money for funds and social allocations”Mišić pointed out.

She stated that in order to realize this, it is necessary for the Government of Srpska to invite the employers to a meeting and to sign a general collective agreement.

Mišić is convinced that such a model would motivate workers to be more productive.

She announced that the Union of Trade Unions will traditionally hold a protest rally on May 1 – International Labor Day, and beforehand they will host the Minister of Labor and Veterans and Disability Protection of the Republika Srpska, Danijelo Egić, whom they will once again introduce with their demands.

Within the Union of Trade Unions of Republika Srpska, there are 15 branch unions, which in total have more than 105,000 members.

(Srna)