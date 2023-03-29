The Liverpool midfielder would be the perfect solution for the Serbian national team, believes Ranko Stojić

Source: Profimedia

After Serbia started the qualification for the EURO with excellent results, but not so much in terms of playing, TV Arena sport expert consultant Ranko Stojić emphasized that Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajčetić would immediately help the “eagles”.

“In my opinion, for this game system we need Bajčetić like bread. Such a player profile, who covers the whole field, is fast, quick with the ball, would speed up our team a lot. As much as we are overjoyed to have six points, we have to be honest and let’s say that we lacked a lot of things. We have to speed up the game, that’s what captain Tadić also said, if we want to fight in the future with a little better, faster, more modern team,” said Stojić.

Unfortunately, Bajčetić is currently out of action and will not play until the end of the season due to an injury. In the meantime, there will certainly be speculation whether he will play for Spain, where he was born, or for Serbia, the country of his father and his origin. The coach of the Serbian national team, Dragan Stojković Piksi, also spoke about him during the March gathering. “He’s a talent, he shows a lot of promise, you know he was born in Spain, his mother is from there, his father is Serbian. Heartfelt. I had a conversation with him, what’s important, I don’t think he’s ready to play either for Spain or Serbia in this moment. Everything came on his back too quickly, now he got injured, it’s a shame that he won’t play until the end of the season,” Stojković said about him.

A few weeks ago, in this regard, the Spanish media announced that Bajčetić accepted to play for Spain with the “help” of Jurgen Klopp. However, considering the injury and the break of the Liverpool midfielder, that decision will be able to wait at least until the summer.