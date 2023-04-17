Home » Rap legend Yasiin Bey (Mos Def) returns to Spain
Rap legend Yasiin Bey (Mos Def) returns to Spain

Rap legend Yasiin Bey (Mos Def) returns to Spain

Yasin Bey will return to Spain for two exclusive shows for the first time in ten years, the May 10 in Madrid and May 11 in Barcelona. The concerts will take place at the Riviera Room (Madrid) and the Razzmataz Room (Barcelona). The visit is motivated by the artist’s return to music and is an opportunity to see one of the most personal reference names in American rap. Madrid tickets are on sale at this linkwhile those of Barcelona can be bought in this other.

The North American is recognized by the scene as one of the powerful artists in the hip-hop genre. With the publication of “Universal Magnetic” (1996) Yasin Bey became an underground in the world of hip-hop, which facilitated his legendary collaboration with Talib Really. Both formed the group “Black Star” and released their first album, “Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star”. After this success, Yasin In 1999 he released his first solo album, “Black On Both Sides”, which went gold and returned hip-hop to its popular roots. Other jobs can be added to it, such as “New Danger”, “True Magic” y “The Ecstactic”.

Yasin Bey returned in 2022 with a special reunion of Black Star con Talib Really; “Fear Of Time”.

