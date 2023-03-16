A man in Austria poured rape drugs into a girl’s drink at a club and then raped her.

Last week at a club in Austria, a man put drugs in a girl’s drink and then raped her in the toilet, and police said he was arrested.

As stated, the man is the girl poured the rape drug into the drink. The girl took a quick drug test in the morning. The result was positivewrites Krone. The girl claims that she does not remember what happened in the club that evening. By the way, there is also a video of the abuse of the girl.

The video, meanwhile, has spread at the school the girl attends. It also appeared on social networks.

