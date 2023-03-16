Home World Rape drug poured into girl’s drink in Austria | Info
World

Rape drug poured into girl’s drink in Austria | Info

by admin
Rape drug poured into girl’s drink in Austria | Info

A man in Austria poured rape drugs into a girl’s drink at a club and then raped her.

Source: Profimedia

Last week at a club in Austria, a man put drugs in a girl’s drink and then raped her in the toilet, and police said he was arrested.

As stated, the man is the girl poured the rape drug into the drink. The girl took a quick drug test in the morning. The result was positivewrites Krone. The girl claims that she does not remember what happened in the club that evening. By the way, there is also a video of the abuse of the girl.

The video, meanwhile, has spread at the school the girl attends. It also appeared on social networks.

(WORLD)

See also  Berlin, the cyclist injured in a road accident died: "The blockade of environmentalists has delayed rescue"

You may also like

Udinese – Rossoneri on their heels / The...

CGIL Congress, Landini: ‘Government withdraws fiscal delegation. To...

The ABA League announced the five best moves...

Clash in the Black Sea: high-tension dialogue between...

Naples-Eintracht report cards: Osimhen a hurricane, Lobotka wizard,...

The price of new cars is falling Magazine

Champions League round of 16 draw | Sport

Railways, new technology for trains on the Syracuse-Canicattì...

[Hong Kong News]100% admission to the “Little Red...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Thursday 16 March...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy