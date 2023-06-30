Raped American woman in Banja Luka | Info

Two men from Banja Luka were arrested on Thursday on suspicion of raping a United States citizen in Banja Luka.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović/Shutterstock

Police in Banja Luka arrested S.S. i S.S. because of the suspicion that they raped a girl from the United States of America, “Srpskainfo” reports. Both suspects are from Banja Luka, and by taking operational measures and actions, the police established that the suspects SS and SS can be linked to the commission of a criminal offense.rape“.

“On the same day, the injured party reported to the Banjaluka Police Department that she was raped by two men unknown to her. All measures and actions were taken under the supervision of the duty prosecutor of the District Public Prosecutor’s Office of Banjaluka, and SS and SS will be handed over today, after the completion of the criminal investigation, together with the Report on the committed criminal offense, to the jurisdiction of the District Public Prosecutor’s Office of Banjaluka“, they said from the PU Banjaluk.

BONUS VIDEO:

01:09 THIS IS WHY IT IS DIFFICULT TO PROVE RAPE! Experts for Kurir TV: The threatened penalties are not small, BUT THERE IS ONE DIFFICULTY Source: Kurir television

Source: Kurir television

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

