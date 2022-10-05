A 24-year-old Englishwoman obtained an apology from the Crown Prosecutor who had filed a rape report while she was sleeping at a friend’s house in London, claiming that it could be a case of sexual sleepwalking. Jade McCrossen-Nethercott, this is the name of her, had told of having fallen asleep dressed on the sofa after an evening in a group with drinks of prosecco and having woken up half-naked, without pants and underpants, with the bra unfastened and the necklace broken and on the ground. She had the feeling that she had been raped and she had confronted the man who had stayed in her house, who had only said, “I thought you were awake,” and then slipped away. Three years later, a few days after the alleged rapist’s trial, the young woman was summoned to the Prosecutor’s Office where it was explained to her that the case was closed because two experts (without ever visiting her) had believed that she could suffer from “Sexsomnia”, a Medically recognized sleep disorder in which sexual behavior occurs, without awareness or intention, during a night’s rest. One of them had claimed that she may even have had her eyes open and shown pleasure during intercourse. Episodes of “Sexsomnia” normally occur when a person is in a deep sleep phase and partially awakens to have sexual contact or intercourse while remaining mostly asleep, and does not remember it upon awakening. The appeal to the Crown Prosecutor was given by the fact that to a question from the agent who collected the complaint, the 24-year-old replied that she had had a couple of episodes of sleepwalking as a teenager. In practice, the victim may have given the impression that she was consenting and this excludes sexual assault under British law.

Jade, however, did not give up, and filed an appeal to challenge the dismissal by consulting a sleep expert, Irshaad Ebrahim of the London Sleep Center, insisting that she had had two long-term relationships over a span of 13 years and such a thing had never happened to her before. “I don’t see why it would have happened to me with someone I would never have consented to having sex with me,” she said. After some sleep tests, however, the expert was not able to categorically rule out that she Jade may have had an episode of “sexsomnia”. As her lawyer, Allison Summers, explained to her, sexual sleepwalking (conditions much more frequent in men) has often been used by those accused of rape as an excuse to escape a conviction for sexual assault. However, the fact that such an incident by the victim could not be ruled out in her case made a guilty verdict unlikely. The chief prosecutor who conducted an independent review of the case, on the other hand, agreed with the young woman, even if by now she could not reopen the investigation because it is not possible to proceed twice for the same crime. In her opinion, the rape charge had to go to court and the jury “was more likely to get a conviction than an acquittal.” “I apologize unreservedly from the Crown Prosecutor even if I understand that this will be of little consolation,” she said. Jade, who will seek damages from the Prosecutor’s Office, is consoled by the fact that she has highlighted a malfunction of a system that she “should protect and she made a mistake, for her own admission”. In 2021 in Great Britain just 1.3% of reports of sexual violence led to the indictment of the alleged perpetrators.