«Raped by La Russa’s son after the night at the disco»

Raped by the 19-year-old son of Ignazio La Russa at the home of the president of the Senate: this is the shocking complaint made by a 22-year-old girl to the Milan prosecutor who has opened an investigation entrusted to the prosecutor Rosaria Stagnaro and coordinated by the deputy Letizia Mannella. Abuses that would have occurred after an evening at the disco. There was “no compulsion”, is the defense of Leonardo Apache La Russa.

The complaint

The story of this story, as told by the young woman, is similar to the story of sexual violence which unfortunately repeats itself in the shadow of the nightlife: an evening at the disco with friends, loss of control of oneself and waking up with the dramatic feeling of having been sexually abused. “It’s a delicate matter. I do not issue statements out of compliance with the criminal law», says the lawyer Stefano Benvenuto who, in the past dealing with important proceedings such as the Cit bankruptcy, assists the young woman.

The night at the disco

It’s the evening of May 18, the 22-year-old girl from a wealthy Milanese family goes out at midnight with a friend to reach a famous and exclusive disco in the center, a stone’s throw from the Duomo. «While we were dancing I noticed the presence of a high school friend of mine (…) Leonardo La Russa, son of Ignazio La Russa. We said goodbye and from that moment I don’t remember anything», except for having had two drinks.

Waking up naked in bed

The story resumes from the next morning when, around noon, she wakes up «in an absolute state of confusion», «naked in bed with Leonardo La Russa at her side», also naked. “I immediately asked him to explain why I was there as I didn’t remember anything about the evening,” says the girl. She is “scared” and she asks him “what happened, how we got home, where were we”. Leonardo, according to the young woman, would not be asked: «He told me “we came here after the disco with my car”» and told me that «he had had a relationship with me under the influence of drugs» and that a friend of his, who was sleeping (she has never seen him) in another room, had “had intercourse with me without my knowledge” after both had undressed her.

Il drink

She trembles with shock, from the bed she sends a message to the friend who had accompanied her to the disco: “I don’t remember anything, tell me about yesterday, was I drugged?” She the other she replies: «I think he drugged you. You didn’t listen to me, then you ran away because I never found you again», «you were fine until he brought you the drink», «I tried to take you away and failed». Her friend also tells her that she noticed her “euphoric”, she tells her that she had seen her kissing Leonardo.

The forced kiss

“She was ashamed,” she asked to get back the clothes that “were downstairs.” When you describe the large two-story apartment, you say you realized that it belonged to the La Russa family because «around 12.30 Ignazio la Russa looked into the room and saw me in bed. He went away.” When she dresses in her, Leonardo stops her: «he said to me“ I demand a kiss, otherwise I won’t let you out ”. At that point he came over and kissed me against my will. I didn’t say anything out of fear.” She goes out, writes down the address of the building and takes the subway.

The controls at the Mangiagalli clinic

In tears, she calls her mother who at home convinces her to go to Mangiagalli, the clinic with an anti-violence service, where an ecchymosis on her neck and a wound on her thigh are found. She also tests positive for cocaine taken before the disco. She speaks with difficulty between “nausea and dizziness”. The next day Leonardo shows up via Instagram: “I didn’t answer out of fear,” she says. It takes about forty days before the dramatic experience translates into a complaint, the days necessary for the lawyer Benvenuto to put the facts together and file the lawsuit.

“No violence”

Adriano Bazzoni, the Milanese lawyer appointed by the La Russa family, when questioned explains that for the sake of seriousness he does not want to talk about a case in which he currently has no knowledge of the papers, but, “based on what you are telling us, it seems that the young woman refer to a night in which, in Leonardo’s opinion, there was no form of constraint: she agreed to spend the after-disco with my client, freely going with him to his house, spending the night and staying with him until following noon, and then say goodbye normally». But then why would she accuse him? «Leonardo is very shaken and rules out that the girl could have said something like that to her, just as she rules out having had relations with a third person. As for what the girl would have consumed, he not only excludes having offered it to her, but, if this type of conduct were to be attributed, he would be forced to file a complaint ».

