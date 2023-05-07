raped in the bathroom. “Immobilized by a stranger”

She was at the disco with her girlfriends and friends. At one point she detached herself from the group to go to the bathroom. Here a man, still unknown, has it assaulted and raped. Victim is a 31-year-old Italian woman. The umpteenth case of sexual violence in Milan took place around three in the night between Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 May in the Q Club disco in via Padova, near piazzale Loreto. The carabinieri of the Duomo company are investigating the case and are hunting down the alleged rapist. The woman, in shock, was visited at the sexual violence rescue of the Mangiagalli clinic. The investigators are still awaiting the medical report, after which the complaint will be formalized.
The alarm went off at 3 am
The 112 alarm went off at 3.15 in the night, the 31-year-old was rescued by an ambulance and a medical car and transported in green code to the hospital. She was herself a talk about the violencehowever managing to provide few details to the investigators on the identity of his captor. It seems that the two did not know each other and that the woman was a completely random victim. There are no cameras inside the venue but the investigators seized the footage from the surveillance cameras in the area that may have captured the escape of the rapist.