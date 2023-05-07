raped in the bathroom. “Immobilized by a stranger”

She was at the disco with her girlfriends and friends. At one point she detached herself from the group to go to the bathroom. Here a man, still unknown, has it assaulted and raped. Victim is a 31-year-old Italian woman. The umpteenth case of sexual violence in Milan took place around three in the night between Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 May in the Q Club disco in via Padova, near piazzale Loreto. The carabinieri of the Duomo company are investigating the case and are hunting down the alleged rapist. The woman, in shock, was visited at the sexual violence rescue of the Mangiagalli clinic. The investigators are still awaiting the medical report, after which the complaint will be formalized.