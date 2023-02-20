Home World rapper throws banknotes on the street in Havana, chaos breaks out- Corriere TV
World

rapper throws banknotes on the street in Havana, chaos breaks out- Corriere TV

by admin
rapper throws banknotes on the street in Havana, chaos breaks out- Corriere TV

The American singer Tekashi 6ix9ine unleashes chaos in front of a hotel in the capital

(LaPresse) he rap americano Tekashi 6ix9ine ended up in the storm in Cuba because he was accused of having unleashed the chaos in the center of Havana. The artist is said to have thrown one-dollar bills on the street, provoking a deranged reaction from the crowd that had gathered in front of the Grand Packard Iberostar hotel, on the iconic Paseo del Prado in the Cuban capital.

A video circulating on the net shows a large number of people, probably fans of the rapper who were gathered in front of the hotel who was hosting him, who start running towards the hotel while banknotes float in the air and someone shouts: “He threw some money”. According to some media he would have thrown the dollars from a car, according to other press sources from the hotel window. (LaPresse)

Feb 20, 2023 – Updated Feb 20, 2023, 4:56 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Feeling All Right! GALI x Darwin West upgrades the ``joint statement'' with a new sense of listening_music

You may also like

Viviana Giovannini: I leave the floor to my...

Corruption: Barcelona favored by arbitration for more than...

Ticket prices for Romania – Belarus

CHiQ B8U Ultra Short Throw 4K Laser DLP...

Bojan Vasković Lexington about his daughter and wife...

SYRIA, I WILL NOT DIE!

There was a magnitude 6.3 earthquake in southern...

Meloni meets Morawiecki in Warsaw (but not Biden...

TIM-DAZN, Agcom extends the decision on the future...

Oristano, the father of the 13-year-old killed by...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy