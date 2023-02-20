The American singer Tekashi 6ix9ine unleashes chaos in front of a hotel in the capital

The American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine ended up in the storm in Cuba because he was accused of having unleashed the chaos in the center of Havana. The artist is said to have thrown one-dollar bills on the street, provoking a deranged reaction from the crowd that had gathered in front of the Grand Packard Iberostar hotel, on the iconic Paseo del Prado in the Cuban capital.

A video circulating on the net shows a large number of people, probably fans of the rapper who were gathered in front of the hotel who was hosting him, who start running towards the hotel while banknotes float in the air and someone shouts: "He threw some money". According to some media he would have thrown the dollars from a car, according to other press sources from the hotel window.