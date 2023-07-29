Raptor celebrates 18 million visitors: it is Gardaland’s most popular adrenalin-pumping attraction

Raptor celebrates 18 million visitors

it is Gardaland’s most popular adrenaline-pumping attraction

Gaia is the Guest who came up today Raptorthe iconic winged roller coaster of Gardaland, marking the milestone of 18 million visitors on boardsince its inauguration in 2011.

Raptor is confirmed as a “must do” for Gardaland visitors, a real one dive into the fun from 30 meters high, with a speed of 90 km/h and 90° curves.

The Guests, seated on a series of lateral seats suspended in the air, walk along 770 meters flying over the West area and, between one twist and another, they have the sensation of colliding against well 6 obstacles positioned along the route, except to touch them at the last second. Well three inversionsor “upside down flips”: a Zero-G-Roll, able to offer for a few moments a “moment” in which the force of the earth’s gravity is cancelled, a “flat spin”, or a figure where you receive a rapid and intense lateral push, finally an “In-Line-Roll”, i.e. a complete longitudinal rotation of the train along its axis.

Made by the Swiss company Bollinger & Mabillardto Raptor every day are dedicated well 260 minutes of maintenance before carrying on board an average of approx 900 people per hour.

In the photo Gaia and Nicola Granuzzo, Rides Manager of Gardaland.

