Raquel Pascual, former singer of Fromheadtotoe, dies

raquel pascualwho was a singer of bands like Fromheadtotoe, Childhood y Collision, has died victim of a disease that had been suffering for years. This has been announced by the label Chesapeake and people close to her through a statement.

They have been people close to her and the Chesapik label, in which the band published Collision –in which Raquel was active for years after the separation of Fromheadtotoe– who have released the news of the death of Raquel Pascual, one of the most energetic and charismatic vocalists on the independent scene of the nineties, and who continued to be active for a good part of the following decade, forming part of bands such as Collision collaborating with Bye Bye Pedroto later distance himself from the music scene due to his health problems.

the very Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters He said of her that “it was a real thunderclap” when he had the opportunity to see her on stage as his opening act.

Fromheadtotoe They were one of the great formations of the Spanish independent revolution of the nineties, coming to publish various records on labels such as B-Core Disc y Subterfugeincluding the Ep “Insight” (96), “Divine” (97), “I’m The Fuel” (98) o “Fromheadtotoe” (00). Raquel’s strength and energy always stood out at the head of a group that managed to be revered by the specialized press and by a large number of fans during the approximately six years that her adventure lasted. In Collision she shared the spotlight with Pere Fernandez, who was a bassist from the last days of Fromheadtotoe, and with Pol Font. Together they published the album “Rock Diet” (04).

During their career, the band performed at countless festivals and venues in our country, opened for countless international groups, won the prestigious contest Rock Villa de Bilbao 1998besides being one of the names that participated in the tour of the fifty number of Sound world.

From here our sincere tribute to one of the great Spanish vocalists of the nineties and, as we said, one of the frontwomen of our country most influential of their time.

