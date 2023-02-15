Home World Raquel Welch, one of the most beautiful Hollywood actresses of the 60s and 70s, dies – MONDO MODA
Raquel Welch Died at age 82 TMZ this Wednesday, February 15th. According to the publication, she died as a result of a “brief illness” this morning, according to family members. The news was later confirmed by his manager to the AFP agency and the publication Variety; the cause of death was not detailed.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – OCTOBER 11: Actress Raquel Welch attends Mercedes-Benz presents the Carousel of Hope Ball benefitting Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes on October 11, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz)

She appeared in the cinema in Fantastic Voyagein 1966, and Thousand Centuries Before Christ, where she dared to appear wearing an animal skin bikini. The actress gained prominence in the 1960s and 1970s. Throughout her career, she won a Golden Globe as “Best Actress” in 1974, for the film The three Musketeers.
It has also been honored with different titles such as Sex Symbol over the years.

Her most recent work was on television, playing Rosa in the Canadian series Date My Dadem 2017.

In theaters, her last role was Celeste Birtch, in How To Be a Latin Loverof the same year.

