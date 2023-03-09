In identifying the main strategic European dependencies, it is necessary to start from the bottom, from the depths of the subsoil rich in rare earths: metals with chemical-physical properties that make them essential for the manufacturing of key technologies. Despite the name, they are not that “rare” as they are widely spread throughout the world, but difficult to extract with eco-sustainable processes. Hence, over the decades, extraction activities have been concentrated in countries with low environmental standards. Like China, which today has world leadership in the entire rare earth value chain. It extracts 63% of the world‘s total (half of which can be traced back to a single mine, Bayan Obo, located in northern China). The Chinese market share rises to 85% in the next phase of the supply chain, that of refining. Finally, China produces as much as 90% of rare earth magnets – the single most sought-after use globally as they are a central component for electric vehicles and wind turbines. The European Union’s demand for these products will double by 2030. But at present the EU does not mine rare earths and accounts for 1% of the global share of permanent magnet production.

Share of major countries in total extraction and processing of selected minerals

Source: IEA

This reasoning can also be extended to other critical materials. In particular those required for the production of so-called clean technologies. On the path to climate neutrality in 2050, the Katholieke Universiteit (KU Leuven) of Belgium estimates an increase in European demand for lithium by 3535%, cobalt by 330% and nickel by 100%. But to date for all these minerals the EU is once again dependent on China which processes 35% of all nickel in the world and 58% of lithium. Even cobalt is predominantly “made in China” (65% of global production): 70% is in fact extracted in the Democratic Republic of Congo but of the 19 industries in the sector in the country, 15 are wholly or partly owned by Chinese companies .

European dependency map of critical raw materials

Total on European imports of this product Source: European Commission

The Commission also identified strategic dependencies for six chemicals (iodine, fluorine, red phosphorus, lithium oxide and hydroxide, molybdenum dioxide and tungstates), specific processed forms of raw materials imported in large quantities from Eurasian countries. To correct these imbalances and strengthen its value chains, the EU through the Critical Raw Materials Act aims to strengthen trade agreements with countries rich in raw materials such as Canada, Japan and Vietnam. Additional resources will then be allocated to the development of new mines on European territory and to the reopening of old mining sites through the use of new technologies (re-mining).

Market share (%) of the top 10 electric battery producers in the world, broken down by country

Fonte: Visual Capitalist

However, European dependence is not limited only to the extraction and processing capacity of critical raw materials but also to their declinations in complex products. This is the case of electric batteries, each of which contains about 8 kg of lithium, 35 kg of nickel, and 14 kg of cobalt. Therefore, the Chinese leadership in the processing of these materials translates into a growing dominance also in the production of electric batteries: 6 of the top 10 producers in the world are Chinese, with a market share of 56%, in constant growth. CATL, an industry leader and supplier to automakers such as Tesla and Volkswagen, doubled its sales in 2022, and is expanding into Europe with a factory in Germany that opened in December, and one soon to be built in Hungary. By 2031, according to current trends, China will have more electric battery production capacity in Europe than any other country. Considering how the demand for electric cars is expected to go from the current 13% of all sales in the car market to 40% by 2030, it is clear that the EU must seek to strengthen domestic production. In this sense, it has set itself the goal for 2025 to achieve a production capacity equal to approximately 70% of the European demand for batteries for electric vehicles. A result to be pursued with huge investments and the creation of about 20 European giga-factories, such as the one owned by Northvolt already operating in Sweden.

Global market share in the PV value chain Source: IEA The green transition does not pass only through batteries for electric vehicles but also and above all through solar energy. European companies are world leaders in several downstream segments of the PV value chain (eg monitoring and control). However, the EU plays a negligible role in all upstream manufacturing processes, holding 1% of global solar wafer production, 0.4% of solar cell production and 2% of module production. Percentages that are hardly compatible with the objectives of the European Green Deal which, in order to be achieved, will require Europe to triple the production of solar energy by 2030 and tenfold it by 2050.

The risk is again that of an excessive dependence on Beijing which has a share of over 70% of the global capacity in each of the phases of the photovoltaic value chain thanks to production costs 35% lower than the European equivalents. A result achieved with investments since 2010 equal to ten times those made by Europe which, between EU funds and the easing of state aid rules for these technologies, is now trying to develop an industrial policy that will allow it to reduce this gap.

Share of value added in the semiconductor value chain by region

Fonte: Semiconductor Industry Association

In the technologies enabling the green transition, the European Union therefore finds itself having to deal with a limited strategic autonomy, but the scenario is similar if we take into consideration some of the key sectors for the digital transition. Starting with semiconductors whose production chain involves 300 materials and more than 1000 different steps. In some of these, the EU has global leadership, as in the case of the Dutch ASML monopolist in the field of ultraviolet lithography tools necessary for the production of the most advanced microchips. However, the rest of the value chain is the preserve of the United States in terms of chip design processes and Taiwan and South Korea in the foundry segment (especially for chips below 10 nanometers). The absence of foundries in the Old Continent is the main criticality that the Commission aims to resolve with the European Chips Act presented in February 2022. The goal is to increase its chip production market share from the current 9% to 20 % by 2030. 43 billion euros that the EU intends to mobilize in this period. But only 10 of these billions are public resources that will have to attract private investments through a leverage effect: a figure much lower than the 52 billion dollars of federal funds (which therefore do not include the consequent private investments) foreseen by the American equivalent, the US Chips Act. Not to mention the 143 billion dollars that China aims to invest in the sector over the next five years.

Capitalization of the main providers on the European cloud and cybersecurity markets

Source: IEA

European dependencies are not limited to physical products but go beyond the world of software and digital data. The EU lags behind the US in cybersecurity: only 14% of the 500 largest cybersecurity companies in the world are based in the Old Continent compared to 75% in the US. Furthermore, the vast majority of European companies in the sector are micro or small entities when compared with the capitalization of their American competitors. Data that certify potential vulnerabilities for specific areas of strategic importance such as defence, critical infrastructure or quantum communication. The situation is similar when looking at cloud computing. According to Commission estimates, 90% of European data is currently managed by US Big Tech. Microsoft, Amazon and Google alone own more than half of the top 600 global data centers. Less than a fifth are European. As a result, only 15% of the profits of the EU cloud sector is absorbed by European providers which in terms of capitalization remain on a size not comparable to their US competitors. Also in this case, the EU is working to equip itself with a cloud computing infrastructure that is self-produced and independent of American players, through the Gaia-X project and the Digital Compass 2030 which sets among its objectives the development of 10,000 edge nodes (micro data centers to process and store critical data locally).

Member States’ geopolitical resilience dashboard

Source: European Commission