Home World Rare earths found in Sweden, because enthusiasm risks being premature
World

Rare earths found in Sweden, because enthusiasm risks being premature

by admin
Rare earths found in Sweden, because enthusiasm risks being premature

The discovery of a promising deposit of rare earths in civilized and peaceful Sweden, a member country of the European Union and soon even of NATO, is good news: one of those news that people like to spread, because they have all the credentials to encourage us to hope, especially in these difficult times. Stockholm shines before our eyes the possibility of mitigating our dependence on foreign countries (better still: treacherous China) for a series of raw materials crucial to…

See also  Shen Zhou: Is the U.S. Army Prepared to Fight a Semi-War | Afghanistan | Terrorist Attack | Provocation

You may also like

“He didn’t work during smart working”: Canadian court...

Lisa Marie Presley dead: story of Elvis’ daughter,...

Hong Kong High Speed ​​Rail Daily Southbound Northbound...

Brazil, found the text of a coup decree...

The 2023 Davos Economic Forum will open next...

Sweden inaugurates the first base in Europe for...

Qatargate, Cozzolino resigns from the Commission: “Ready to...

Tajani in Ankara: Italy proposes itself as mediator...

Pope meets Italian police officers policing around Vatican...

Unprecedented food crisis, 30 million malnourished children

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy