The Swedish mining group Lkab has announced that it has identified in the Kiruna region, in the extreme north of Sweden, “the largest known deposit” of rare earths in Europe, which would contain more than one million tons of metals. “This is the largest known deposit of rare earth elements in our part of the world, and could become an important building block for the production of the critical raw materials absolutely crucial to the green transition,” stressed the group’s chief executive, Jan Mostrom. .

According to the definition of the IUPAC, the rare earths (in English «rare-earth elements» or «rare-earth metals») are a group of 17 chemical elements of the periodic table, namely scandium, yttrium and lanthanoids.. Scandium and yttrium are considered «rare earths» since they are generally found in the same mineral deposits as lanthanides and have similar chemical properties.

Rare earths are used to make magnets, optical fibers, microwave resonators, catalysts, hybrid vehicle engines and much more.

In terms of worldwide distribution, until 1948 most of the world‘s rare earths came from Indian and Brazilian sand deposits. During the 1950s South Africa became the main source of rare earths. Also significant fields were discovered at Mountain Pass, California (USA), which between about 1965 and 1985 were the most productive fields in the world. After about 1985, China became more and more successful[8]which today produces over 95% of the world‘s supply of rare earths.