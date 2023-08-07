Rare Waterspout Spotted in Alquízar, Cuba: Meteorologists Explain Phenomenon

Local media in western Cuba have reported the occurrence of a waterspout in the province of Artemisa. According to Radio Artemisa’s Facebook profile, a high altitude waterspout was observed near the municipality of Alquízar, northwest of the Güira de Melena Meteorology station. The phenomenon lasted approximately 5 minutes and is attributed to the instability generated by strong heating, which is typical in the summer months.

Meteorologist Ariel Maturell Salina confirmed the occurrence of a weak tornado in the area. He reported that the tornado touched down in unpopulated areas near Alquízar along the Guanimar highway between 3:00 and 4:00 pm. The event was accompanied by electrical storms and small hailstones.

Maturell Salina explained that such phenomena are of low intensity during this time of the year when they are not supported by larger weather systems like upper lows or tropical waves. Instead, they are caused by specific local conditions. He clarified that these waterspouts tend to form and dissipate quickly, sometimes making landfall for a short time before disappearing.

This is not the first time waterspouts have been sighted in Cuba. Last September, the Forecast Center of the Institute of Meteorology reported a waterspout over the Avilés Dam in the Cumanayagua municipality, Cienfuegos province. On that occasion, the waterspout was visible for more than 20 minutes.

While waterspouts are not officially classified as tornadoes unless they make landfall, they are smaller and weaker in comparison. They are formed when tornadoes originating in the ocean or sea do not touch dry land.

The presence of waterspouts and tornadoes has generated apprehension among residents who have experienced their devastating effects in the past. One user commented that after experiencing a tornado on January 27, 2019, they become nervous whenever bad weather is announced.

These recent incidents serve as a reminder of the unpredictable and often destructive nature of these atmospheric phenomena.

