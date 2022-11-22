[NTD Times, Beijing time, November 21, 2022]On the eve of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Iranian captain Ehsan Hajsafi (Ehsan Hajsafi) expressed solidarity with his compatriots in the demonstrations on the 20th, saying that the whole team hopes to become the “voice of the people” in their hometown and oppose Authorities have brutally crushed the wave of protests led by women.

The Central News Agency reported that on the eve of Iran’s World Cup opener against England on the 21st, the 32-year-old veteran defender Haji Safi took the initiative to hold a press conference to express deep sympathy for his compatriots who died in the Iranian protests.

“They should know we sympathize with them,” Haji Safi said, before adding that “the situation in the country is not good.”

“We have to accept the fact that things are not good in this country and our people are not happy,” he said.

“Just because we’re here doesn’t mean we shouldn’t speak up for them or disrespect them,” Haji Safi said, according to the BBC.

“We owe everything we have to our people. We have to fight, give our best, score goals and give our best to the heroic people of Iran.”

“I hope the situation changes as the people wish and that everyone will be happy.”

The country of 80 million people is crazy about football and usually unites for the sport, but it comes two months after nationwide protests sparked by the death of Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini into turmoil.

In mid-September, 22-year-old Emini was arrested by Tehran’s religious police for violating clothing regulations and died in custody, triggering large-scale demonstrations across the country. About 400 people were killed in the crackdown, according to the Norway-based Iran Human Rights group. A further 16,800 people were arrested by security forces, human rights activists said.

The Iranian authorities’ response has prompted questions about whether the Iranian national team’s stance represents Iran or the regime that has ruled with an iron fist since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The BBC report also mentioned that it is very rare for a senior player to make any political remarks in such a game. But for Haji Safi, coming out on the side of the Iranian protesters and acknowledging that the Iranian people are unhappy was a significant move, especially as he made these comments in Qatar, which is not only the host of the World Cup but also an important part of Iran. ally.

