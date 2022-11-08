A total lunar eclipse dubbed a “blood moon” is set to unfold around the world just hours before voting in the U.S. midterm elections on November 8. This is the first total lunar eclipse in U.S. history on Election Day, and it seems to herald something big on Earth.

In the United States, the lunar eclipse will begin at 3:02 a.m. ET on Tuesday (Nov. 8), NASA’s website says. At that point, “the moon will enter the penumbra of the Earth, which is the outer part of the shadow. The moon will start to darken, and the effect is quite subtle.” And the total lunar eclipse will begin around 5:17 a.m. all in the earth’s umbra,” and the moon will turn coppery red.

Friends in North America, Central America, Asia, Australia, some Pacific islands and parts of South America will be able to see this strange astronomical phenomenon. The next total lunar eclipse will happen again within 3 years or March 14, 2025. Friends who want to watch can use binoculars or telescopes to capture the best view.

All along, celestial changes seem to correspond to many things on Earth. The appearance of the bloody moon has been recorded for thousands of years, both in ancient Chinese history and in the “Old Testament”.

A red moon was seen during the fall of Constantinople in 1453 AD, when the Ottoman Empire finally took over the capital of the Byzantine Empire.

Anand, an Indian prodigy, recently warned that the world will see the rare astronomical spectacle of “the red moon obscuring the king”. Last year, a rare partial lunar eclipse in 580, floods and wars predicted by Anand all came true. For this year’s total lunar eclipse, Anand once again issued a prophecy warning that in November the earth will be affected by the conjunction of “Mars, Rahu” and “Saturn, Jupiter”, and the world is shrouded in the negative energy of astrology. Combined with the blood moon, there are three mysterious negative energies surrounding the earth.

Anand reminded that Ukraine, Russia, Taiwan and the CCP, South Korea and North Korea are three hot spots of geopolitical tension, and the world situation is in an unstable state.

He also suggested that people maintain peace and tranquility, try to be like a lotus, come out of the mud without staining, treat people with kindness, put harmony as the most valuable, and generate a positive energy magnetic field around them to face the pressing geopolitics, war, food, currency Crisis of inflation, energy and extreme weather.

