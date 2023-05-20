Rašid Sakić time and place of burial | Fun

The place and time of Rašid Šakić’s funeral has been announced.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović/Kurir/Zorana Jevtić

He will be laid to rest at the cemetery in Loznica. The funeral will take place on Saturday, May 20 at 2:00 p.m., when family and friends will say goodbye to him.

“I felt that something was going to happen. He always had some problems, I always wondered if someone would kill him. Well, he was good for everyone, just not for himself. I’m not in good health, I’ve had a spine operation and now, when my son called me, I don’t know how I’m going to deal with the pain. I don’t even know where the funeral will be. He has a son in Loznica and a wife. What will happen now, I don’t know,” said Rashid’s mother after his death, who at the time recalled her last conversation with her son:

“It was when he had just arrived in the prison in Mitrovica. Before that he was in Sarajevo and we were in contact. He lived with a girl. He ran away from the hospital because he had a leg. A youth is leaving…”.

