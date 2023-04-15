Danil Medvedev and Saša Zverev got into a public confrontation after their match.

After the victory of the Russians Danila Medvedeva against the German Alexander Saša Zverev in Monte Carlo, war broke out between them. The German accused Danilo of he was not fair and acted unsportsmanlike when he asked for a bathroom break during the last set.

Probably in the affect of a painful defeat and because of unused serves for victory and match points, Zverev openly said what he thought about Medvedev, and he answered him. “First of all, I believe that at least 90 tennis players on the Tour think I’m a good friend. I’m not best friends with maybe 50 of them, but I have a really great relationship. That’s why I usually feel very bad when something happens on the court and I’m told no I respect fair play, because I know that’s not true.”

Even though Medvedev didn’t actually use the official bathroom break and even though he returned at the scheduled time, Zverev certainly attacked him. “Sasha lives in his own world. Five players have already told me in the dressing room: ‘Come on Danil, why are you so unfair?'” said the Russian with a smile.

“It is probably possible to find 25 interviews where Zverev says some strange things after the defeat,” added Medvedev. “When Saša says that someone is not fair, then you feel like answering him: ‘OK, it’s okay, look at yourself in the mirror.’

In the end, Medvedev denied that he and Zverev were friends. “I won’t go into details, I’ll just say that we were never close friends. Maybe when we were juniors. That’s him, he says in his congratulations that he’s friends with me and my wife, and that hasn’t been true for a long time. I never said that Because of all that, he doesn’t disappoint me, but if he continues to say this in a week, I’ll go to him in the dressing room and ask him, ‘Come on, tell me what’s wrong, I’ll tell you.’ Maybe we’ll never speak again after that and maybe we’ll be enemies or whatever. But right now I don’t care about that.”