Rasta about Ana Nikolić and daughter Tara’s birthday | Entertainment

The rapper revealed that he talks to his ex-wife Ana Nikolić every day and that he did not expect her at the birthday celebration of his daughter Tara

Now the rapper revealed that he himself was surprised when he saw his ex-wife on her birthday.

“When she came, I’ll tell you honestly, I said to her, ‘Is it possible that you didn’t come when all the people were coming?’. However, I really understand her, she’s someone who honestly didn’t want to spoil that moment at all or anything. She appeared solely because of Tara and it really meant a lot to me at that moment and it was as important to me as that one moment and I appreciated that. I was with her at every moment, to see the whole situation through. I have to admit, no matter how much I didn’t expect her to be there, because she told me herself that she wouldn’t come, because we talk to each other every day. She said that we should celebrate each other’s birthdays, but in the end she showed up and I was really glad because I know that it meant something to Tara”.

