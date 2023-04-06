Home World Rat and cockroach droppings in hospital kitchens, the Nas close 7
Rat and cockroach droppings in hospital kitchens, the Nas close 7

Rat and cockroach droppings in hospital kitchens, the Nas close 7

The Carabinieri Command for the Protection of Health, in agreement with the Ministry of Health, carried out checks in the canteens within hospital and health facilities which involved 992 meal preparation points within as many structures, both public and private : 340 presented irregularities, equal to 34%, with 431 criminal and administrative infractions, for a total of 230 thousand euros in fines. Ordered the suspension of the activity or the seizure of 7 kitchen points, inside the hospital canteens and health facilities, due to the presence of humidity, mould, insects and rodent excrement.

Excrement and cockroaches in hospital canteens, Nas closes 7 kitchens

During the checks, numerous surface swabs and samples were also performed to search for pathogens and contaminants on the areas of greatest risk, such as work surfaces, trays
and water used for the preparation of meals and 5 positives were identified for the presence of bacterial loads exceeding the permitted limits. Among these, 4 are related to the presence of coliform bacteria in the water used for the preparation of meals, identified by the Nas of Palermo at a catering company in Agrigento, for which the suspension of the activity and the sanitization of the cisterns used for water storage. Another case of non-compliance was ascertained by the Nas of Parma in the kitchen area of ​​a clinic, in which a cutting board for processing meat was found to be contaminated by a bacterial load exceeding the limits.

The Nucleus of Milan closed the canteens of a geriatric institute and a hospital in that capital as they were invaded by insects and cockroaches in the food preparation rooms, in the dishwashing area, in the warehouse and in the cold rooms. A similar reason led to the closure of the canteen of an accredited nursing home in Naples. Even the Nas of Ragusa has suspended the activity of the kitchen premises of a hospital where the presence of rodents and their droppings has been ascertained. More than 400 kilograms of food found without traceability, expired validity and stored in inadequate environments as well as intended for use in dishes although of lower quality than expected, were also seized. 9 managers of the canteen services were referred to the judicial authority, held responsible for the crimes of fraud and non-compliance with public supplies, possession of food in a poor state of conservation and non-compliance with workplace safety legislation. The majority of the infringements concerned aspects of administrative sanctions such as structural and plant deficiencies in the premises used for preparing meals, failure to implement self-monitoring and traceability, fundamental elements for preventing possible episodes of intoxication, even more significant in sensitive groups of patients inpatients.

