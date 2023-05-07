Ratko Peris dedicated the title to Emi Kobiljski Sports

A nice gesture after the great tragedy that happened in Serbia.

Source: Stefan Stojanović/MONDO

The volleyball club Mladost from Zagreb defended its title in Croatia, and the coach of the volleyball club from the Croatian capital bid farewell to the victim of the shooting at the Belgrade school “Vladislav Ribnikar” with touching words. After his team reached the trophy, coach Ratko Peris dedicated that very victory to Emma Kobiljski, the daughter of his friend Dragan, a former volleyball player and volleyball coach!

Peris once played volleyball in Croatia, Germany and France, he also worked as a coach in Romania, and he is a long-time friend of Dragan Kobiljski. He remembered that in moments of great pain for his family and sent a touching message from Zagreb to Belgrade.

“That’s what we train for. We turned it around, who will be happier than us,” Peris told HRT and added: “I would just like to dedicate this victory to Emma Kobiljski, the daughter of my great friend Dragan Kobiljski, who was killed in Belgrade at school. So I dedicate this great victory to her.”

We remind you that among the nine victims of the boy KK (13) who shot with his father’s weapon at the school in Vračar are eight students of the “Vladislav Ribnikar” school and a security guard. Six more students and a history teacher were wounded, and one of the victims was Ema Kobiljski. According to the information that appeared later, she was not on the boy’s list, but she became a victim because of the courage she showed in trying to stop him while he was committing the crime.