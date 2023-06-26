Raúl Cimas, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Raúl Cimas is monologues, movies, theater, series, comics, books… he doesn’t stop. Now the series starts “little faith” in Movistar + where he confronts the mundane, neighborhood life, the purest costumbrismo.

Raúl, I discovered you in the videos you made with Vengamonjas for the promotion of “Too much passion for what is theirs”. After that I became interested in your work and I understood why his humor and yours matched so well. How did you prepare the character of José Ramón if he is the most worldly person there is?

Maybe I’m crazy (or in all probability) but I don’t see the distance between Vengamonjas and Pepón and Juanito. When we started at Paramount Comedy, even before “La hora chanante”, I remember that we did a sketch show for a Christmas Eve special and there they put us as a reference some of their sketches that they had done with Luis Guridi and they were as surreal as it was after Vengamonjas or “Nui Girl”. Sorry for sounding like grandfather chives, what I’m saying is that laughter can be reached in several ways and I like all or almost all of them. Deep down, we are all people who got bored in class, some drew hearts and others cocks with wings, but the fact is that no one was where they had to be.

I have seen that part of the laughter that the series has made me have is due to how you play with your body. Are you aware of this in your work? Do you rehearse movements or does it already come with the character?

Both José Ramón and Berta are people who lack momentum, they practically accept everything that comes their way without question… but the face is the mirror of the soul. That’s what they say, right?

You are a person who does not stop doing things, who never stops. What did you think of playing someone who is stuck in the rhythm of everyday life?

Yes, I have done TV shows, monologues, theater, series, movies and comics. But afterwards I have always maintained a normal life with my usual friends; and that is out of pure selfishness, because that is the well from where I get all the ideas and where I believe that the human being is happy. Next to his own, although they do not give him more than dislikes. The people need the people. I have no data, but I would bet that when there was no Instagram, fewer people climbed the Himalayas. The routine has a bad press, but if you analyze it carefully there is nothing more absurd than the day to day.

Although it is not the main element of the series, it is noticeable that music is something present throughout this swing of emotions. Did you feel that the selection appealed to what you wanted to express with your character? Would it fit the soundtrack of your life? If not, what soundtrack would you take?

It happens to the soundtrack like everything in this series. It is small, concise, without great brilliance. But that’s the way the characters are, the editing, the direction… Except for the interviews, which, as you can see, I do in a spectacular way. I love the tune and that is what I would find in my soundtrack. At times it reminds me of “Unforgiven”, but anyone who knows me knows that I have the ears to hold my glasses, zero hearing.

Continuing with the thread of music (sorry, we are mainly a music magazine), which concert that you have been to would you take José Ramón to liven up his day? Because?

I would take Jose Ramón to see the Burning, who began making songs about the things that happened in the Elipa neighborhood and forty years later they are still the same. I appreciate the search and experimentation, but I also find value in people who don’t move an inch from their tile. Probably even braver.

Now I only have to ask you if you have a new project in mind and, if you do, what could you tell us about it?

Yes, I want to release another comic, we want to continue with “Los Broder Tolquin”, which is a podcast that I do with the patrons of a bar that Javier Coronas goes to (speaking of the neighborhood), and this summer I film two very cool things, but as They can still fire me I prefer not to say anything.

“I appreciate the search and experimentation, but I also find value in people who don’t move an inch from their tile. I’ll probably be even braver.”

