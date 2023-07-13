Raul Neto NBA player targeted by Partizan | Sport

Raul Neto is reportedly on the target of Partizan.

Partizan found a replacement for Dante Exum in the NBA league, he could come Raul Neto (31). It’s a Brazilian game organizer who played in several clubs in the strongest league in the world, and has experience playing in Europe, having spent four seasons in Spain before leaving “over the ocean”.

Greek journalist Hristos Harpidis reported this information. “Olympiakos and Partizan are monitoring Raul Neto’s case. There’s a good chance one of them will take it.”, stated Harpidis. It’s no secret that both the Serbian and Greek teams are looking for reinforcements in the organization of the game, since Željko Obradović was left without Dante Exum (Dallas) and Jam Madar (Fenerbahce), while Jorgos Barcokas suffered “betrayal” after Kostas Slukas from Olympiakos left for Panathinaikos.

Neto started his career in his homeland in the club Minas, after that he came to Spain in 2011 and signed for Gipuzkoa. He stayed there for three seasons, then went to Murcia and after just one season left for the NBA. He signed for Utah, and after four years he moved to Philadelphia. He played only one season for the Seventy-Sixers, so he signed for Washington in 2020, and then he went to Cleveland, where his one-year contract recently expired, so he is currently a free agent.



PARTISAN IN THE NBA LEAGUE FOUND A REPLACEMENT FOR EXUMA? Željko chose PLAYMAKER, he already played in Europe and is a FREE agent!

