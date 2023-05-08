Ravello (Salerno), tourist bus crashes: the driver dies

Tgcom24

And tourist bus has plummeted to Ravello (Salerno) making a jump of about twenty meters. There was only one on board‘driverwhich is died. The victim was 29 years old and was the son of the owner of the bus company. The vehicle was traveling along the road that leads from Ravello to Castiglione and, near a hairpin bend, ended up on the wall of a house below.