Ravenlok (Xbox Series X | S Xbox One Digital)

The game

It’s an ordinary day in any place in any countryside. Ravenlok, our protagonist, helps her parents move into their new home. All is well until she discovers the mirror hidden for years in the barn, she finds herself catapulted into a crazy and super colorful world, she heroines in spite of her and is destined to save him. This is the premise of Ravenclaw, which sees us projected into a crazy world, populated by talking rabbits, magical frogs, evil butterflies and gigantic cats, with the ultimate goal of helping the protagonist defeat the queen of hearts and free the magical realm from her tyranny. If this quick reference to the plot reminds you of something, make no mistake: the game is full of quotes and inspirations from various works of literary and cinematic fantasy, from Alice in Wonderland to Harry Potter, up to the works of the Ghibli studio.

Ravenclaw a classic action-adventure in the hack and slash style with puzzle and puzzle elements. The combat entrusted to the usual configuration of buttons: X to attack with the sword, B to sprint and Y dedicated to the parry. The back buttons, on the other hand, are assigned to the four special skills that are unlocked as you progress through the game. With the directional cross down, a further menu is unlocked through which it is possible to select the bombs (which have a greater and differentiated offensive potential) or the healing potions that restore health when necessary. The fights are a bit the Achilles heel of the game, and will surely disappoint purists and those who love ultra-difficult action such as Souls. Ravenclaw indeed simple. Very simple. Enemies can be avoided very easily and will not attack unless engaged from close quarters. And even the boss fights can be disarmingly simple, just develop your character up to the maximum level, and there will be no problem getting the better of any enemy, including the final boss. The progression is linear and you level up very fast if you defeat all the enemies you encounter. The maximum level attainable is 20.



To be right about Ravenclaw for, it is not enough to fight. There are a good number of puzzles and riddles, some even quite complicated. However, nothing that can’t be solved simply by being aware of your surroundings or by not skipping the dialogue. The particular graphic sector is striking from the first moments of the game. The technique used is that of Voxel (hence the name of the trilogy of games I mentioned earlier), which consists in composing the objects with lots of cubes corresponding to the pixels. A bit like Minecraft. Not all game objects for are rendered with this technique with a very very particular mixed stylistic choice. The settings are also very varied and inspired by the media I was telling you about: I found the Tea Party particularly cute in which the whole background was built using cups, teapots and gigantic sweets. All then very colorful and makes the environment in which the game takes place magical. The game runs in 4K at 60 FPS on Xbox Series X while at 1440p at 60FPS on Xbox Series S. On old-gen instead, we go from 1080p at 60FPS on Xbox One X up to 720p at 30FPS on Xbox One.



The audio compartment is very old style and is also combined with Voxel rendering, giving an experience similar to the first 3D games released around the 2000s. The audio problem is due to the fact that it is a series of short clips repeated over time, with the result that if you spend a lot of time in the same area the music is quite unnerving. In Ravenclaw there are also collectibles, which help players continue their exploration a little further in the form of hats and rabbit-shaped puppets called Figurines. Collecting all the stickers to be able to complete the game 100%, although there are only 18, was quite difficult.

Amore

Cut off her head!

– All the setting of Ravenclaw is taken by weight from the lore of Alice in Wonderland, while not explicitly spelling out names and places, everything returns to remember the enchanted and crazy place fruit of the pen of Charles Dodgson. In the Tea Party setting, for example, the Mad Hatter’s famous non-birthday party is mentioned, while the Red Queen is the main antagonist of the game, clearly taken from Alice’s Queen of Hearts.

Stylistically inspired

– The settings and graphics fully follow the crazy setting of which Ravenclaw permeated. The pixel art typical of Voxel, mixed with the classic graphics apparently without a precise sense, and a very vintage sound sector, give a stylistically beautiful game.

Full of incentives to get to the bottom

– Ravenclaw it runs so smooth and so fast, it kept me hooked until the very end. Backtracking bare-bones save for a couple of puzzles and collectibles. A game definitely for those who want a relaxing experience, without any frustration and with an enjoyable and light story.

I hate it

Difficulty leveled too low

– Ravenclaw sure to make the veterans of hack and slash and action RPGs turn up their noses and those who munch on Souls for breakfast. The game is indeed very simple. Coming out defeated by the various fights, including the boss fights, almost impossible. In the 10 or so hours I’ve spent in the game I’ll be dead without exaggeration three or four times tops. A game suitable for those who want to enjoy the story, but which can bore the more experienced very quickly.

Let’s sum up

Ravenclaw a difficult game to judge, because depending on the player’s approach it can change from day to night. Personally it entertained and amused me and I found it very simple and to play, without particular thoughts. On the other hand, however, it suffers from some big problems, such as the inconsistency of the fights and the excessive simplicity and linearity of the puzzles and the progression of the plot. A game that is certainly suitable for an adult who wants to spend a few hours in peace on the sofa, or for a child who has just entered the world of hack and slash. In any case, being in the Game Pass, I advise everyone to give it a chance.