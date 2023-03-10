Home World Rayden and the Colombian Nanpa Básico together “MujerYEgo”
Rayden and the Colombian Nanpa Básico together "MujerYEgo"

Rayden and the Colombian Nanpa Básico together “MujerYEgo”

Rayden y Nanpa Basic they come together on “MujerYEgo”, a song in which they talk about the disappointment of love and the ego as a voracious void that is usually filled with other people. The single will be part of “The Impossible Victory”Rayden’s next record that we will be able to listen to on April, the 21st.

The rapper Rayden has joined together with the Colombian Nanpa Basic, an idol for the new generation of Latin American hip hop lovers, for a song that unites the styles of each one of them. On the one hand, Rayden’s characteristic rap and, on the other hand, the rhythms of Nanpa Básico. Both giving life to a song loaded with a message in the form of an ode to heartbreak.

“MujerYEgo” is accompanied by a video clip in which our protagonists interpret the song on camera, from Madrid and Colombia, in an intimate setting in which they reflect their disenchantment with current love. This advance comes after publishing “The language of the ponytail holders”, a release with Dani Fernandez that already introduced us to the new long duration of the Spanish interpreter.

