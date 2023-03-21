Razer is now a well-known name for Xbox owners, thanks to the wide range of officially licensed devices ranging from headphones – wired and not – to professional controllers up to even a specific keyboard and mouse set for the Microsoft console. The wireless earphonesrepresent an interesting novelty not only for the Taiwanese brand but also for Xbox gamers in general, since until now there have been no officially licensed Xbox “pods” capable of working with the console as well as on other devices. And despite their small size, at the price of 179.99 Euros it is undoubtedly a high-end device.

So let’s see what it is: we are dealing with wireless earphones equipped with active noise cancellation technology and Razer Chroma lighting (with the typical Razer symbol) on the external pavilion, which in addition to supporting Bluetooth also have a USB dongle connection to Xbox and/or PC, designed to have a proprietary 2.4 GHz audio connection with no latency, therefore ideal for gaming applications. It therefore presents itself as a very versatile product, which can be used both on Xbox and on smartphones/tablets up to the PC for, why not, work videoconferences.

Aesthetically, the earphones are black with the classic EarPods-style “bar”, and the case / charger is of the same color which, however, once opened, reveals an “Xbox green” color inside. In addition to this, in the box we also find the USB-C dongle, a set of spare ear tips to adapt to larger or smaller ear canals than the standard ear tips, and two USB cables: one to connect the dongle to a USB-A device (like Xbox or many PCs) and one for charging the case. The case, with the earphones inserted, is quite light, so it’s not a problem to carry it even in the pockets of a jacket, but the lack of a dedicated USB dongle slot is very noticeable. In fact, if you want to use the earphones on all occasions, for example at home on the Xbox, on the move on the phone and then at work on the PC, as I did, you will be forced to carry the dongle with you separately from the case, which is not really very comfortable and susceptible to loss.

As already mentioned just before, to work with Xbox the earphones need a connection to the USB dongle, which therefore occupies a port on the console and which, being USB-C, requires the connecting cable included in the package. Obviously the dongle doesn’t need to be visible, so once connected to a rear socket, you can hide it behind the console and it will still work without problems. Unlike Xbox Wireless Headsets, there is no “pairing” process required – the dongle is instantly recognized by the console as an audio device and the headset connects automatically when removed from the case.



To control all the functions of the earphones, it is also possible to download the Razer Audio smartphone app, which connects to the devices via Bluetooth (so if they are connected to the dongle, they must be placed in Bluetooth mode via a quick triple press on the earcup) and which allows us to change the Chroma coloring, activate active noise cancellation or a “monitor” mode which instead amplifies external noises, useful when we hear the music at its maximum but do not want to remain isolated from the outside, and to set audio presets such as bass boost or the amplification of enemy footsteps for the shooters, as well as being able to freely act on the equalization. Through the app it is also possible to remap the “gestures” used for all the activities of the earphones: answering calls, stopping / starting audio playback on smartphones, raising or lowering the volume (but on Xbox it is not necessary, as there are controls in the dashboard) and so on.

As a matter of fact, the Hammerhead Hyperspeed per Xbox they turned out to be an excellent accessory, showing audio qualities that I did not suspect such as an excellent maximum volume level and also an extreme body of the bass. I have used them to play various Xbox titles including Hi-Fi Rush, to test for any audio latencies, and everything went perfectly. Ditto for the voice chat on Live, which didn’t show any particular problems apart from the volume being a little lower than the norm for my voice, which in any case was clear and well understandable. I used the earphones for periods of up to 2:30-3 hours straight, and not only did the battery last the whole time but it was a pleasure to play without the bulk of the – albeit light – official Xbox headset that I usually use. Obviously, since these are earphones, you will have the tips inserted in the ear canal all the time; It didn’t particularly bother me other than a little itching from time to time, but this can vary from person to person.

Even with mobile and PC use, the experience was extremely positive; on the latter you just need to keep in mind that, before connecting the dongle via USB, you need to move a small switch from the “Xbox” position to the “USB” position: only after that can we connect it to the PC, because switching it while connected has no results. I used the earphones at work as a heasdet for video conferencing for several days instead of my usual headphones, and had no major problems except that if I was silent and then started speaking in a not too loud/firm voice, the headphones didn’t “open” the microphone thinking (I think) it was ambient noise, so you always have to speak in a fairly firm voice.

Active noise cancellation is also excellent, which effectively manages to isolate us from ambient noise: it does not completely eliminate any noise, but it reduces them considerably, so as to make them inaudible when we are listening to any type of audio coming from the earphones.

We conclude this overview with a nod to battery life: as already mentioned, in intense gaming use the earphones can last between 2:30 and 3 hours, depending on the volume used and that the external lighting and noise cancellation are turned on or not. The case, on the other hand, holds about 3-4 full charges of the earphones before needing to be recharged via USB. So with heavy daily use and short breaks at least every 2-3 hours to recharge the earphones, you shouldn’t need to recharge the case until evening.



Finally, the headphones Hammerhead Hyperspeed per Xbox they turned out to be an excellent accessory, functional and highly versatile thanks to the various connections – Xbox, Bluetooth and PC – supported. Too bad there’s no USB dongle slot in the earphone case, which could lead you to lose sight of it if not connected to PC and consoles, but otherwise, if you were looking for such a device, you won’t be disappointed.