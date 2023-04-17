Home » Ražnatović celebration on the occasion of the birth of Krstan | Fun
In the home of the Ražnatović family, a gala celebration is slowly being prepared for the birth of little Krstan.

Source: Kurir/Nenad Kostić

The Ražnatović family has a special reason to celebrate today! Bogdana and Veljko Ražnatović became parents for the second time, and during the day she gave birth to a healthy boy whom they named Krstan.

Ceca’s second grandson was born on the birthday of his late grandfather Željko Ražnatović Arkan, and in Bogdan’s villa in Ljutice, everything is ready for a great celebration. The Raznatovics decorated the entire home, and the first guests appeared at the door. Veljko arrived first as a proud dad, followed immediately by the singer Aleksandra Bursać accompanied by her colleague Jovan Joca Stefanović.

Immediately after them, the Rodići arrived, and a little later, the journalist Marko Đedović, who is very close to the family, appeared. Look at the photos of the first guests:

This is how it was in front of the maternity hospital:

