Russian Ambassador Serghey Razov arrived at the Farnesina for an interview with Secretary General Ettore Sequi. The diplomat was summoned by the Italian government as part of a coordinated initiative by the EU, to communicate that the referendums in Ukraine called by Moscow and the annexations in Ukraine are not recognized.

Italy will formalize Russia which does not recognize the outcome of the referendums in Ukraine organized by the occupation forces. This is what Sequi will tell Razov. That of Rome is not an isolated initiative, but within the EU, so much so that in Berlin they moved in the same direction. The goal is to give a signal of condemnation to Moscow for yet another tear, aggravated by threats to the use of nuclear weapons, which risks screwing the conflict into a spiral of no return.

In the background, but not so much, the Nord Stream and gas issue. The summoning by the foreign ministry of the Russian ambassador to Italy was also made “to clarify the situation of the North Stream sabotage”. To underline this in the program “1 / 2hInPiù” conducted by Lucia Annunziata is the Minister of Ecological Transition, Roberto Cingolani, for whom then, “as far as I know, a point will also be made on the war: every diplomatic and constructive attempt is welcome” and “we hope that common sense prevails.”

***Updating