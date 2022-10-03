Home World Razov at the Farnesina: the Russian ambassador meets Ettore Sequi in Rome
World

Razov at the Farnesina: the Russian ambassador meets Ettore Sequi in Rome

by admin
Razov at the Farnesina: the Russian ambassador meets Ettore Sequi in Rome

Russian Ambassador Serghey Razov arrived at the Farnesina for an interview with Secretary General Ettore Sequi. The diplomat was summoned by the Italian government as part of a coordinated initiative by the EU, to communicate that the referendums in Ukraine called by Moscow and the annexations in Ukraine are not recognized.
Italy will formalize Russia which does not recognize the outcome of the referendums in Ukraine organized by the occupation forces. This is what Sequi will tell Razov. That of Rome is not an isolated initiative, but within the EU, so much so that in Berlin they moved in the same direction. The goal is to give a signal of condemnation to Moscow for yet another tear, aggravated by threats to the use of nuclear weapons, which risks screwing the conflict into a spiral of no return.
In the background, but not so much, the Nord Stream and gas issue. The summoning by the foreign ministry of the Russian ambassador to Italy was also made “to clarify the situation of the North Stream sabotage”. To underline this in the program “1 / 2hInPiù” conducted by Lucia Annunziata is the Minister of Ecological Transition, Roberto Cingolani, for whom then, “as far as I know, a point will also be made on the war: every diplomatic and constructive attempt is welcome” and “we hope that common sense prevails.”

***Updating

See also  Venezuela, a comic presents Maduro as a super hero fighting against the White House

You may also like

Yemen, Western mediation fails: “The truce has expired...

Nobel Prize in Medicine to Svante Paabo for...

The second military coup in Burkina Faso this...

New Ukrainian front catches Russians off guard, NATO...

Elections in Brazil, Lula celebrates (partial) victory over...

Ukraine latest news. Mayor Melitopol, forced mobilization in...

Liz Truss and the reverse on taxes, skip...

Israel congratulates Italy on the new government: “We...

The Truss government cancels the tax cut plan...

The victims of the Indonesian fan conflict included...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy