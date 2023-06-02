RCEP is fully effective for all signatories, and the growth potential of intra-regional trade and investment is expected to be accelerated|Shanghai Securities News

RCEP is fully effective for all signatories

The growth potential of intra-regional trade and investment is expected to accelerate the release

◎Reporter Chen Fang

The “Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement” (RCEP) officially entered into force for the Philippines on June 2. So far, the RCEP agreement has fully entered into force for the 15 signatories. Members of the signatories have implemented tariff concessions among each other, and the agreement has entered a new stage of full implementation. The dividends of preferential policies in the region will also continue to expand, and the potential for trade and investment growth is expected to be accelerated.

Previously, the 10 ASEAN countries, Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, and New Zealand jointly signed RCEP on November 15, 2020. The total population, GDP, and trade in goods of the RCEP region accounted for about 30% of the world.

The person in charge of the Department of International Affairs of the Ministry of Commerce said that the opening commitments of the 15 signatories to the goods, services and investment markets, superimposed with high-level rules in various fields, will greatly promote the development of raw materials, products, technologies, talents, capital, information and data in the region. The free flow of production factors promotes the gradual formation of a more prosperous regional integrated market, and promotes wider, higher-level, and deeper open cooperation among member states.

For our country, the implementation of RCEP has played an important role in stabilizing our country’s foreign trade and foreign investment. From the perspective of trade, in 2022, the total import and export volume between my country and other RCEP members will be 12.95 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 7.5%, accounting for 30.8% of my country’s total foreign trade import and export. From the perspective of attracting foreign capital, in 2022, my country’s actual investment from other RCEP members will be US$23.53 billion, a year-on-year increase of 23.1%.

Since the beginning of this year, my country’s trade and investment potential in the RCEP “circle of friends” has also been accelerated. From January to April, the total import and export volume between my country and other RCEP members was 4.12 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 7.3%; my country’s actual investment in other RCEP members was nearly US$8.9 billion, a year-on-year increase of more than 13.7%. The growth rate of trade and investment between my country and other RCEP members exceeded the overall growth rate.

RCEP also brings “real gold and silver” dividends and benefits to the vast number of enterprises in our country, helping enterprises reduce trade costs. In 2022, under RCEP, Chinese enterprises can enjoy export value of 235.3 billion yuan, and can enjoy tariff reduction of 1.58 billion yuan from the importing country; enjoy import value of 65.3 billion yuan, and tax reduction of 1.55 billion yuan. In the first quarter of this year, Chinese enterprises enjoyed 62.29 billion yuan in exports under RCEP, and 930 million yuan in tariff reductions from importing countries; 18.25 billion yuan in imports, and 480 million yuan in tax concessions.

The person in charge of the International Department of the Ministry of Commerce stated that the Ministry of Commerce will guide local governments to implement the “Guiding Opinions on High-Quality Implementation of RCEP”, grasp the gradual opening process of RCEP, and gradually fully exert the economic effects of the agreement; further strengthen special training on RCEP, in the first two years On the basis of 13 training sessions, we will focus on petrochemical, electromechanical, textile, automobile and other specific industries to carry out in-depth RCEP special training on chain stabilization.

“The Ministry of Commerce will also actively promote the coordination and docking of product and service standard regulations among members, pragmatically promote mutual recognition and cooperation in regional conformity assessment, create better conditions for the high-quality implementation of RCEP, and drive localities and enterprises to fully integrate into the RCEP market. Achieve mutual benefit and common development at a high level.” said the above-mentioned person in charge.