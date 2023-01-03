RCEP is officially effective for Indonesia, Zhejiang enterprises welcome new opportunities for export

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-01-03 08:03

At the beginning of the new year, on January 2, the world‘s largest free trade agreement “Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement” (RCEP) officially entered into force for Indonesia. On the effective day, Yiwu Zhihong Import and Export Co., Ltd. applied for and issued Zhejiang’s first certificate of origin for exporting to Indonesia under RCEP in the Yiwu Customs Office under Hangzhou Customs.

Yiwu Zhihong Import and Export Co., Ltd. is a foreign trade company mainly exporting daily necessities and machine parts, mainly exporting to the Southeast Asian market. In 2022, by virtue of the “China-ASEAN Free Trade Agreement”, the company has enjoyed preferential tariffs for goods worth more than 10 million US dollars. This year, with the entry into force of RCEP to Indonesia, enterprises have ushered in new opportunities for exports to ASEAN. “Before applying the China-ASEAN Free Trade Agreement, the tariff rate for the bicycle accessories we exported was 5% when imported in Indonesia. After RCEP took effect in Indonesia, the tariff was directly reduced to zero, which greatly helped the company to improve product competitiveness.” Huang Xinzhen, head of Yiwu Zhihong Import and Export Co., Ltd., said. According to statistics, in 2022, Yiwu Customs issued a China-ASEAN Free Trade Agreement certificate for bicycle accessories worth US$5.465 million for export to Indonesia. After RCEP takes effect in Indonesia, these products will enjoy greater tax reduction dividends under RCEP.

Jiaxing Xin’an Packaging Materials Co., Ltd. is a leading heat-shrinkable film enterprise in Jiaxing, specializing in the production of PVC stretched heat-shrinkable film. Indonesia is one of its important export destinations. The basic tax rate of the company’s PVC heat shrinkable film exported to Indonesia is 10%, and the preferential tax rate under the China-ASEAN Free Trade Agreement is 5%. After the RCEP agreement takes effect in Indonesia, the import tariff of this product in Indonesia is directly reduced to zero tariff. . “The entry into force of the RCEP agreement in Indonesia has brought real policy dividends to our company. The 5% tariff reduction has enhanced the competitiveness of our products. We have shared this good news with Indonesian customers for the first time. This reduction The tax plays an important role in our subsequent consolidation and further development of new markets in Indonesia.” said Yang Liteng, general manager of Jiaxing Xin’an Packaging Materials Co., Ltd. He said that based on the value of the company’s exports to Indonesia in 2022, it is estimated that RCEP can reduce or exempt import duties of about 370,000 yuan for the company’s exports to Indonesia in one year.

ASEAN is one of the largest trade markets in Zhejiang, and Indonesia is an important trade partner of our province in ASEAN. The person in charge of the Hangzhou Customs Customs Department said that after RCEP takes effect in Indonesia, enterprises can make comprehensive use of RCEP and China-ASEAN Free Trade Agreement, and choose the best trade agreement to apply for certificates. Hangzhou Customs has developed the “RCEP Smart Benefit Service Platform”, which can help companies make tax planning, make full use of the tax reduction bonus, and help companies better expand the international market and enhance product competitiveness.