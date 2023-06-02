RCEP takes full effect for 15 signatories

02.06.2023



According to the official website of the Ministry of Commerce of China, on June 2, the “Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement” (RCEP) officially entered into force for the Philippines, marking the full entry into force of RCEP for the 15 member states.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) “Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement” (RCEP) (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, abbreviated as RCEP) was initiated by the ten countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, by the People’s Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, etc. A free trade agreement composed of 15 contracting parties with the participation of the five parties that have a free trade agreement with ASEAN.

The total population, GDP, and trade in goods of the RCEP region account for about 30% of the world‘s total. After RCEP takes effect, the tariff concessions among members include different commitments such as immediate reduction to zero tariffs and reduction to zero tariffs within 10 years. More than 90% of the goods trade in the region will eventually achieve zero tariffs, and eventually form a free trade zone with the largest population and largest economic and trade scale in the world.

RCEP will come into effect on January 1, 2022. The first batch of countries to take effect include Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and other six ASEAN countries and China, Japan, New Zealand and Australia and other four non-ASEAN countries. In 2022, the agreement will enter into force for South Korea, Malaysia, and Myanmar successively, and it will take effect for Indonesia on January 2, 2023. As RCEP officially entered into force for the Philippines on June 2, all 15 member states have completed the entry into force procedures.

Bring dividends to Chinese companies

China’s Ministry of Commerce stated that the full entry into force of RCEP fully reflects the determination and actions of the 15 parties to support an open, free, fair, inclusive and rule-based multilateral trading system, and will inject strong impetus into regional economic integration and comprehensively enhance East Asian trade. The level of investment liberalization and facilitation has played an important role in stabilizing China‘s foreign trade and foreign investment, and has brought dividends and benefits to Chinese companies.

Philippine President Marcos met with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on April 22, 2023



According to data released by the Ministry of Commerce of China, in 2022, the total import and export volume between China and other RCEP members will be 12.95 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 7.5%, accounting for 30.8% of China‘s total foreign trade import and export. In the first four months of 2023, the total import and export volume between China and other RCEP members was 4.12 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 7.3%, accounting for 30.9% of China‘s total foreign trade import and export. In addition, in 2022, China will actually use 23.53 billion US dollars of investment from other RCEP members, a year-on-year increase of 23.1%. In the first four months of 2023, China actually used other RCEP members to invest nearly US$8.9 billion, a year-on-year increase of more than 13.7%.

China is the Philippines’ largest trading partner, largest source of imports and third largest export market. After RCEP comes into effect for the Philippines, the Philippines will gradually reduce its tariffs on Chinese automobiles and parts, some plastic products, textiles and clothing, and air-conditioning washing machines from 3% to 30% to zero after a certain transition period. In the field of services and investment, the Philippines has committed to opening the market to more than 100 service sectors. According to Chinese customs data, in 2022, the total import and export trade between China and the Philippines will reach US$87.73 billion, a year-on-year increase of 7.1%. In the first four months of 2023, China‘s total import and export volume to the Philippines was US$26.46 billion, a year-on-year increase of 3.6%.

