Re Carlo III to Westminster with Regina consort Camilla

In London the final preparations for the coronation of King Charles III

The ceremony

To become king it is not necessary for a monarch to be crowned, in fact Charles automatically became king upon the death of Elizabeth II . But the symbolic religious ceremony of the coronation formalizes the monarch’s role as head of the Church of England and marks the transfer of titles and powers.

The phases of the ceremony are: recognition, oath, anointing, investiture, enthronement and homage. Charles seated on the so-called coronation chair, or “Edward’s chair”: it is next to this eighteenth-century chair that the archbishop of Canterbury presents him to the faithful gathered in the abbey; those present shout “God Save the King” and the trumpets sound.

The oath

The ruler swears to uphold the law and the Church of England. The anointing follows: the king takes off his ceremonial robe and sits in the coronation chair, over which a golden cloth is held to hide the king from view; the Archbishop of Canterbury anoints the king’s hands, chest and head with a sacred oil prepared according to a secret recipe, known to contain ambergris, orange blossom, roses, jasmine and cinnamon. The oil used for Carlo will not contain ingredients of animal origin.

The investiture

At that point the actual investiture takes place: the sovereign is given some objects, including the royal orb, which represents religious and moral authority, the scepter, which represents power, and the sovereign’s scepter, a rod gold surmounted by a white enamelled dove, symbol of justice and mercy; then the archbishop places the St Edward’s Crown on the king’s head. Enthronement occurs when the king leaves the coronation chair and approaches the throne; peers kneel before the monarch to pay him homage.

The crowns

Charles holds the sovereign’s scepter, a golden shaft set with amethysts, diamonds, rubies and emeralds, which represents control over the nation. He will also have the ruler’s orb, a golden globe with a cross on top. As for the crowns, that of St. Edward with which the king will be crowned is solid gold and dates back to the 17th century; it is very heavy and is used only at the moment of the coronation.