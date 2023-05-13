RE-READ LIVE – Spalletti: “The future will be brilliant, a cycle can be opened! Dinner with the ADL? Satisfied, but the club will speak. About Monza and the line-up…”

On the eve of the match against Monza, the Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti at 12 he will answer questions from the press in the conference room of the Konami Training Center in Castel Volturno. On Tuttonapoli.net, as usual, the direct text of the press conference

12.03 – The press conference begins with applause from the press who welcome Spalletti

Yesterday’s meeting with the president was important, is it a brightening up for your future in Naples?

“Having meetings in the restaurants of Naples is not easy, you always have your mouth full of beautiful things (laughs, ed), but what came out is all very clear but the details are right to be disclosed by the club when it deems appropriate. I can’t go ahead, all the questions about this thing will have the same answer. The club will talk about it when it wants, that’s correct. I can only continue to work and finish the job in the best possible way”.

There is the possibility of surpassing Sarri’s record of 91 points. Is it a motivation?

“Yes, we have to play the matches, that’s where we find our work, the affection of all sportsmen, there will be stadiums full on all sides with pieces of the blue heart where we will pass so we have to do well. It’s a passage difficult, new, we have to alternate celebrations, as it should be, but also play good football as it should be even if we ended this discussion early. I found what we did with Fiorentina perfect after two nights of celebrations, everyone expected a team more download”.

What is the precise moment in which you became aware of the tricolor?

“There are many, we’ve always talked about construction since we started. It’s easy for me, when I arrived at the tunics, what did we put on? If you put that verse from the chorus… the song explains it well. There was that goal since I arrived. The allusions you make about the fact that I didn’t believe… I will react on that. When you asked me if I liked the team built, I always answered yes, only one answer. In the path there is it is the championship, but also all the initial fears that the team has overcome. It is a mentality that is built from the beginning in speaking, in training, in attending the environment, in meetings, in writing things in the group, in gym. But this was the intention”

Did you understand Naples right away, can we say that Naples understood Spalletti right away too?

“Being strict about celebrations, about setting up work, when it comes to Naples and the Naples sun it becomes impossible not to get kissed. It’s a sun that gives you a blue tan. I always have the same goal, to defend the team and society as far as I can, then we also work on what the relationship with the environment can be. If it is a question of Naples, it can give a lot, it was one of my first relationships with the president, to bring out this love that it was under the ashes, bringing everyone back to the stadium. And when you succeed you are recognized, as I have always recognized our fans who can give us so much, we have faced all the games together and they have shown us their strength. He repays me for all I wake up at night loving Napoli, I gave all of myself and even more. I’m happy too.”

For once can you tell us the formation?

“You have to do things correctly, give some space to those who haven’t played before. I choose 2-3 per game, then against Inter we think a bit differently, that’s right, and we get to last one. 2-3, I don’t know: who do you want to play? (laughs, ed.) From the beginning I tell you that Bereszyński is playing”.

Spalletti anticipates a journalist’s question: “It can’t be written that I asked the company for money. It can’t be (laughs, ed)”

On the Scudetto path and on the satisfaction of the confrontation with the ADL.

“I liked having given my all. The club did a great job to reorganize the team. When I talk about correct steps, it means winning and enhancing the squad. It will be a brilliant future, I don’t remember now what I said, but these are the correct steps that I mentioned. They gave me the opportunity to work in a certain way, bringing in young players full of quality and availability. There will be an important future, we can open a cycle with this team. It was a nice evening, the president he always knows how to choose excellent wines, I know little about them. I said what I had to say and I’m satisfied”.

Have you talked about plans with the president?

“It’s not fair for me to step forward at the company, they run these things.”

What can these final races give to plan for next year?

“Very much, we have the obligation of professionalism by wearing this shirt. Discipline is needed in every job and we have always shown it and we must continue. Our people deserve it, as well as the club”.

Where and when did this idea of ​​total football come about? Over the years, stopped or at the beginning in Naples? It’s difficult football.

“It’s the idea of ​​what you want to do, putting into it what the players, the fans like most. It’s something I like. The direction is always there. If you want to find a term, it’s timeless football , it can be important what we saw some time ago or what we propose again now or with the 5 changes and the players don’t have the time to express themselves. Elmas is timeless, you put him on from the start and he does the same things as he does in the last few minutes, he does what is necessary. Football is timeless, you have to gather all the experiences and carry them in your luggage.”

Something about the Monza? It hasn’t been talked about.

“Monza is an uncomfortable customer, they play beautiful football, they have a very good coach who will have an important future, they have managers who see in people’s heads, Galliani knows how to choose the right people and they have well structured what they want to do, playing on an open field and they always bring the ball back to the central 3 to build from behind and create space for themselves. It’s difficult to go against, there’s what we’ve always done, but also the risk of making counter-attacks that also cost effort and goals. be careful not to take these counterattacks and actions in speed, but it will be difficult to command the game, they have technique, then there is Petagna who we also know as a man and we need to win the game to go beyond the scoring goals” .

Victory also of those who lived everyday life with her.

“I bonded with Santoro right away, he’s someone who was born in offices and knows how to move his desk onto the pitch and the pitch inside the offices, he’s cultured, he knows how to advise, he’s someone everyone would like to work with. We’ll meet here early in the morning, let’s go away late in the evening, or rather he goes away, I stay here (laughs, ed) and we spent many hours together and when that moment came we got rid of what we had accumulated.There are many situations on the field, see the rebounds of the whole bench, warehouse workers, masseurs, the smiles at every victory, they are all very beautiful images”.

What will he put on next season’s shirts?

“You always have to let society speak first (laughs, ed)”

Scudetto of courage by saying goodbye to great champions, creating a new group and focusing on the game.

“I have splendid collaborators, including technicians, we lack for nothing, they have given me a very important hand, I thank everyone. When it comes to football, conferences, etc. everything goes hand in hand, if you play well it’s easier, if you play badly it’s difficult explain what you don’t like to see. This year you gave me a huge hand to achieve this result, last year a little less. It was more difficult, I had to dedicate a lot of time to you, but over time you understood me , I don’t know, and your work is also part of the result. I thank you and I applaud you again”.

12.40 – End the press conference