Reactions for and against President Petro’s Proposal: A Divide in Colombia

The proposal by President Petro has sparked a flurry of reactions, both in support and in opposition. Democratic Center senator Maria Fernanda Cabal was one of the first to voice her disapproval, particularly criticizing the President’s attention to the conflict between Israel and Palestine. In a tweet, Cabal stated, “In Colombia they kill, kidnap, extort while Petro spends hours warbling about Palestine and Gaza. He does not govern Colombia, he publishes about Gaza.”

In a similar tone, congresswoman Paloma Valencia questioned the criticism directed at President Petro by his own voters. She emphasized the responsibility of those who elected him and the leaders who supported him for the current challenges facing Colombia. In a tweet, Valencia asserted, “So they vote for Petro, they make him President and now they come out to criticize him and everyone must applaud… Those votes elected this president and the leaders who supported him are equally responsible for the failure that Colombia is experiencing.”

These comments highlight the ongoing tension and division within Colombian politics, particularly in response to President Petro’s recent proposal and his handling of international issues, such as the conflict in the Middle East.

