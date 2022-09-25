Listen to the audio version of the article

Giorgia Meloni is poised to become the “most right-wing premier since Mussolini’s time” in Italy. CNN, the US information giant, thus headlines the former exit poll arriving from Italy, marked by the rise of the Brothers of Italy and the advantage of the right-wing coalition formed together with Lega and Forza Italia. An interpretation that emerges from the main foreign media, interested in the growth of Meloni and the scenario of the first “post-fascist” leader at the helm of the country. In the United Kingdom, the public broadcaster BBC speaks of the “far right towards victory in the elections”, while The Guardian also records the exploit of the far right at the polls. The analysis of the Financial Times is more cautious: the London daily highlights, with an analysis by the columnist Tony Barber, that the success of the right “portends risks, but does not drift into extremism”

Towards the victory of the right. Le Monde: third needle pole of the balance

In different tones, all the foreign newspapers accredit the victory of the right and weigh the prospects of a Meloni government. The Spanish El Pais opens on the “extreme right (which, ed) wins the victory for the first time in Italy, according to the polls”), a line similar to that of the American New York Times (the polls reward Meloni, “leader of the extreme right with post-fascist roots “) and the Washington Post (a” far-right “coalition towards victory).

The worldsecond Spanish newspaper and close to the People’s Party, records the success of the “hard right” in the vote. The German Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung headlines on “Meloni’s right alliance” towards victory in the vote, while the weekly Der Spiegel already credits the success of the leader of Fratelli d’Italia: “The radical right wins the elections in Italy”, headlines, explaining the coalition between “right-wing populists and conservatives” is headed for a success that would be worth more than half of the parliamentary seats.

The French Le Monde makes a different choice, emphasizing an analysis of the role of the Third Pole in the post-vote: “The centrists are playing the next move.” The tandem between Carlo Calenda and Matteo Renzi, explains the French daily, could become “central” in the formation of a coalition after the vote of 25 September, turning into a balance between the two poles.

From Morawiecki to Vox, the sovanists rejoice

On the front of European politics, the exultation of leaders and exponents of forces close to the Brothers of Italy arrives, starting with its allies in the European family of Conservatives and reformists. Polish Prime Minister Mateus Morawiecki, leader of Law and Justice, tweeted his “congratulations” to Giorgia Meloni shortly after midnight. Santiago Abascal, president of the Spanish Vox party, writes that Meloni has “shown the way for a proud, free Europe of sovereign nations, capable of cooperating for the security and prosperity of all”.