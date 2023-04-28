Reactions of parties from FBiH after the imposed decision of Kristijan Šmit | Info

The Vice-President of the Bosniak Federation of BiH, Refik Lendo (SDA), called yesterday’s decision by High Representative Kristijan Šmit to enable the formation of the Government of the Federation of BiH by legal means “impudent”.

Source: Samir Jordamović/Anatolia

“Schmidt’s one-time decision bypassing my signature is rude. I’m not sure people will accept it, but we’ll see how the situation unfolds,” Lendo told N1 television.

Šmit (whom the authorities in Republika Srpska do not recognize as a high representative) made a decision on the basis of which the Government of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina can be formed without the consent of one of the vice-presidents of that entity, which is not possible according to the FBiH Constitution.

In this case, the FBiH Government will be formed without the consent of Lenda.

The Democratic Action Party (SDA) announced that Šmit’s decision was a “scandalous suspension of the Constitution of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina and all democratic principles, to which no one, not even the high representative, has the right.”

“The intention to oust the unconstitutional Government of the Federation from certain embassies and the OHR, while completely bypassing the vice-president from the Bosniak people and the majority will of the Bosniak Club in the House of Peoples of the FBiH Parliament, is a humiliating precedent whose consequences no one can predict,” she warned. is that party.

The SDA believes that Šmit, with an imposed decision, once again faced the HDZ of Bosnia and Herzegovina, which, as they stated, “in this way wants to enable the formation of an elected government with a minority group of political collaborators from the ‘Troika’ (SDP, Narod i Pravda and Naša stranka), which has 28 deputies and a few bought hands”.

The SDA assessed that Šmit “derogated the will of the Bosniaks and ignored the electoral will of the citizens” and asked him to announce whether his new decision was “renegotiated” with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković or was based on “Christian values ​​and foundations”, as the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Peter Szijarto, recently spoke about this.

“In other words, is the majority will of Bosniaks nullified because they are mostly Muslims?” asked the SDA.

Željko Komšić’s Democratic Front (DF) announced that it “rejects the imposition of the Constitution and the occupation authorities”, calling Šmit’s decision “a brutal attack on the constitutional order”.

DF believes that Šmit’s imposed decision aims to impose electoral rules in the interests of the HDZ BiH and to form an “occupational” government, which, in addition to the HDZ, would consist of the parties gathered around (the leader of the HDZ BiH Dragan) Čović, primarily the SDP, Narod and justice and our party”.

DF assessed that anyone who accepts to form a government based on imposed, anti-constitutional and undemocratic rules is committing a “direct crime against the state and citizens”.

According to DF, Šmit’s decision today is a “historical humiliation, above all of the citizens of Bosniak nationalism, but also of all those citizens of Croats, Serbs and others” who do not fit into the “concrete ethnic concept”.

DF also believes that the decision of the high representative is in “the interest of a foreign factor and that it is in favor of political centers from the neighborhood”.

Our party, which is going to the new Government of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, assessed that Šmit’s decision is good for the citizens, because the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina will get a new executive power after six years of blockade.

She added that it is good that the decision envisages the possibility of early elections, which will prevent usurpation of power by anyone and blockades.

Our party stated that it will respect the decision of the OHR and called on other parties from the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina to respect it as well.

(Mondo/Agencies)