Reactions to Elena Milashina’s aggression: now even the Chechen Kadyrov is afraid, his alliance with the Kremlin is faltering

MOSCA — Ramzan Kadyrov walk on glass. And he knows. For years his alliance with Vladimir Putin she relied on a tacit deal: to guarantee stability in Chechnya in exchange for funds and a blind eye to human rights violations in the Caucasian Republic, which she has ruled as a personal fiefdom since 2005.

After the mutiny of the Wagner private military company in the pay of Evgeny Prigozhinhowever, the authorities seem less inclined to tolerate the independent initiatives of his men, i kadyrovtsyaccused of killings that went unpunished, such as those of Anna Politkovskaya o Boris Nemtsov.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

