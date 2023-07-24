Reactions to the election results in Spain: what Italy thinks

Vox’s right-wing flop and the result of the People’s Party as the first party in Spain are also provoking reactions in Italy. «I hope that around Palazzo Chigi and in general among government officials it will be possible to silence the propaganda, at least for a minute, and seriously examine the Spanish results. Intelligent pauca», writes on Facebook the senator belonging to the group of the Democratic Party, Pier Ferdinando Casini, commenting on the result of the general elections held yesterday in Spain.

Spain, socialist ministers celebrate Sànchez by dancing ‘Pedro’ by Raffaella Carrà

«The black wave stops thanks to Pedro Sánchez and Yolanda Díaz! The Socialist Party and Sumar have recovered enough support to prevent the PP from having a majority together with Vox, the far-right nationalist close to Meloni. Good news for all of Europe!» tweeted Brando Benifei, head of delegation of the PD’s MEPs, commenting on the outcome of the vote in Spain.

Alessandra Mussolini, deputy head of delegation of Forza Italia (PPE group) in the European Parliament, says on Vox’s failure to win that «it is a positive thing because the Spanish right-wing party expresses contents, especially as regards rights, marked by a return to the past. It is a great sign of civilization of Spain and of the Spanish population. Very good. Now we need to see what happens, because there was a victory for the Popolari, and we need to understand if we should even go back to voting. Let’s hope not. When there is almost a balance, without the prevalence of one majority over the other, it certainly becomes complicated”.

«Spain inauspicious for Giorgia Meloni. The only clear thing about the vote is in fact the defeat of Vox, a sort of Brothers of Spain, and that the most popular sovereignists do not reach the majority. And if they fail in Madrid, let alone in Brussels for the next European elections», wrote MEP Giosi Ferrandino of Azione on social media.

“In Spain we don’t know who won, but we know who lost: Vox, the extremist right. It is an interesting sign: elections against Europe are not won. And the next European championships will be won in the centre. A message that from Madrid also reaches Rome loud and clear. Giorgia, do you hear this Vox?», the leader of Italia Viva, Matteo Renzi, commented on Fb. And he added: «Three mini comments. the direct election of the head of government is needed, in Spain as in Italy as in the European Commission. Otherwise there will be more and more distance between voters and institutions. Then, Sánchez was ruthless and skilful in using all the institutional mechanisms to block the success of the right. In short, the opposite of Enrico Letta. Finally, the polls don’t always get us right, on the contrary ».

