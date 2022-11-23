Editor’s note:Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has published a series of important speeches and articles with distinctive style, profound thoughts and profound connotations. They use history to reflect reality and look to the future from a distance, shining the truth of Marxism. The charming language in these important speeches and articles is a true portrayal of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s ruling philosophy and a vivid embodiment of his charisma. CCTV’s “Learning Everyday” column launched the “Idiom Reading” series, which will take you to appreciate the language charm of General Secretary Xi Jinping.

The five thousand years of Chinese culture is extensive and profound, with a long history. President Xi Jinping used the “water of the Pacific Ocean” as a metaphor, used Chinese classics to describe China‘s propositions, and interpreted the development path with Chinese wisdom. From the deep understanding of “the best goodness is like water, water benefits all things without contention”, to the image metaphor of “the ocean of peace, the ocean of friendship, and the ocean of cooperation”, Chairman Xi’s creative transformation and innovative development of China‘s excellent traditional culture have demonstrated a high degree of The cultural self-confidence and broad-mindedness of China contain the power of truth, thought, wisdom and personality.

Learn from the past and know the future. Eight years later, at the critical moment of “Where is the world going? What should the Asia-Pacific do?” President Xi Jinping proposed “the road of peaceful development, the road of openness and inclusiveness, and the road of solidarity and solidarity”. It is based on practice and guides practice, and it also faces real problems and solves real problems. It not only responds to the questions of the times but also leads and deepens practice. It is like a guiding light that illuminates the development of the Asia-Pacific.

On November 17, 2022, the APEC Business Leaders Summit will be held in Bangkok, Thailand. President Xi Jinping was invited to deliver a written speech titled “Adhering to the Original Aspiration and Jointly Promoting Development and Opening a New Chapter in Asia-Pacific Cooperation”.

Standing at the historical juncture of the profound evolution of the international situation and facing the proposition of the times where the world should go, President Xi Jinping pointed out that in the past few decades, Asia-Pacific economic cooperation has injected strong impetus into the development of the region and effectively improved the well-being of the people. Experience is precious, and the original intention needs to be adhered to. We must take the path of peaceful development, openness and inclusiveness, and solidarity.

The time is pulled back to the turn of autumn and winter in 2014.

Drinking wine belongs to the guests, reciting poems about mountains and rivers, and singing chapters about swan geese.

In his speech at the APEC welcome banquet held in Beijing, President Xi Jinping used water as a metaphor to outline the long-term development vision of the Asia-Pacific.

President Xi Jinping pointed out that APEC is bound by the waters of the Pacific Ocean, and we have the responsibility to make the Pacific Ocean an ocean of peace, an ocean of friendship, and an ocean of cooperation, witnessing peace, development, prosperity, and progress in the Asia-Pacific region.

Standing at the forefront of the times, the heart is concerned about the future of mankind. In a few words, the words are full and the meaning is endless.

Looking around, the world economy is just like the Pacific Ocean around us. It gathers thousands of streams and connects the four seas. It is vast and turbulent.

The Asia-Pacific region accounts for one-third of the world‘s population, more than 60% of the world‘s total economic output, and nearly half of the total trade volume. It is the most dynamic growth belt in the global economy. Over the past 30 years since the establishment of APEC, the endless and vast Pacific Ocean has witnessed the “Asia-Pacific miracle” created by all members working together in the same boat.

Behind this, the “Ocean of Pacific” proposed by President Xi Jinping is the premise and foundation for the common development of all Asia-Pacific members; The means and starting points for the prosperity and development of the members of the Asia-Pacific region.

At present, the COVID-19 epidemic has been repeatedly delayed, the downward pressure on the world economy has increased, and the risk of recession has risen, posing a serious challenge to the peace and development of the Asia-Pacific. Eight years later, when the world stood at a crossroads again, President Xi Jinping gave China‘s answer again.

Confrontation between camps cannot solve problems, and prejudice will only bring disaster. We must follow the path of peaceful development; openness brings progress, and isolation will inevitably lag behind. We must take the path of openness and tolerance; at present, the Asia-Pacific economy has entered a critical stage of post-epidemic recovery. All economies are generally facing difficulties such as supply chain disorder, food and energy shortages, and rising inflationary pressures. We need to strengthen cooperation, support and help each other, and take the road of solidarity.

The road is obstructed and long, but the journey is approaching. As long as we persevere, we will surely reach our destination.

From the “Ocean of Peace, Ocean of Friendship, and Ocean of Cooperation” proposed by President Xi Jinping to “the road of peaceful development, the road of openness and inclusiveness, and the road of solidarity and solidarity”, China has always promoted the construction of an open Asia-Pacific economic structure, and continuously deepened mutual trust and tolerance. , cooperation and win-win Asia-Pacific partnership.

This year marks the 31st anniversary of China‘s accession to APEC. 31 years is the 31 years of China‘s deepening reform and expanding opening up, and it is also the 31 years of deepening Asia-Pacific economic cooperation. In the past 31 years, China has always been the promoter and practitioner of open cooperation in the Asia-Pacific.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that China adheres to the basic national policy of opening up to the outside world, firmly pursues a mutually beneficial and win-win opening strategy, and continues to provide new opportunities for the world with China‘s new development.

Striding on the road of Chinese-style modernization, China will surely bring more development opportunities and driving force to the entire Asia-Pacific region and the world!

