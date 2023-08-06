Home » “Ready to die for Taiwan”, the Chinese docu-series that dreams of reconquering the island
“Ready to die for Taiwan”, the Chinese docu-series that dreams of reconquering the island

In recent days, China has broadcast the first episodes of a new documentary describing the army’s preparations to attack Taiwan, showing soldiers pledged to sacrifice their lives if necessary.

“Chasing Dreams” is an eight-part docu-series broadcast by the state via CCTV earlier this week, marking the 96th anniversary of the People’s Liberation Army. The documentary features military exercises and testimony from several soldiers, some of whom express their willingness to die in a potential attack on Taiwan.

China claims Taiwan, a self-governed democracy, as its own territory to be conquered by force if necessary. The state media and the People’s Liberation Army frequently release propaganda materials to promote the modernization of the army and highly visual military exercise videos.

These materials fuel growing Chinese nationalism and show military security against Taiwan and, by implication, its ties to the United States. Although the United States does not recognize Taiwan as a sovereign state, it has promised to help the island defend itself in the event of an invasion.

Taiwan tests its (American) missiles for military exercises

The documentary “Chasing Dreams” shows, among other things, the “Joint Sword” exercises of the People’s Liberation Army, simulating targeted attacks against Taiwan. These exercises were held around the self-governed island in April, following a visit by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen to the United States.

