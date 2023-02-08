Home World Real Madrid Al Ahli 2023 Club World Cup Semi Final | Sports
Real Madrid Al Ahli 2023 Club World Cup Semi Final

Real Madrid Al Ahli 2023 Club World Cup Semi Final | Sports

Real scheduled the final against the Asian sensation.

Real took the lead in the 41st minute with a goal by Vinicius, and Federico Velvarde made it 2:0 in the first minute of the second half. In the 64th minute, Al Hilal halved the deficit with Ali Malul’s goal from the penalty spot, and in the 86th minute, Luka Modrić failed to settle the game when Mohamed El Shenawi saved his penalty. The dispute about the winner was resolved in stoppage time, when Rodrigo scored the third, and then Sergio Arribas and the fourth goal for Real.

The last goal of the “royal” club will go down in history because Aribas, Real’s student born in 2001, scored in just 28 seconds and thus broke the record of this competition. Until the young midfielder’s goal for the final 4:1, the record holder was Gareth Bale, who scored in 47 seconds against Al-Jazeera in 2017.

In the semi-finals, Real Madrid played with Rodrigo as the most advanced attacker, and next to him were Valverde on the right and Vinicius on the left, and all three scored a goal. In midfield, Modrić was also a scorer, and Toni Kroos and Orelije Chuameni played next to him. Considering Tib Courtois’ injury, sustained in the warm-up for the match against Majorca, in which he is the hero of her victory was Serbian goalkeeper Predrag RajkovićUkrainian Andrey Lunin defended for Real in Morocco.

Real Madrid will be playing for a record fifth title of the Club World Cup, a competition established in 2000. The Spanish giant is still the record holder with three titles, while Barcelona is the second most successful team, with three world championship titles. The title match will be played on Saturday evening, from 8 pm.

