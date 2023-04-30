Real Madrid asked for increased security measures before the match with Partizan in Belgrade | Sport

Before arriving in Belgrade, Real Madrid sent four additional requests to the black and white authorities and security in order to “calm the tension” and protect the team after the fight in the previous match.

Source: Dusan Milenkovic/ATAIMAGES

According to Israeli media, Real Madrid requested increased security measures ahead of the arrival of their basketball players in Belgrade on Monday. The “Kraljevski klub” arrives in Serbia for the match against Partizan on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m., in which they will try to prevent the black and whites from beating them for the fourth time in a row this year, and all after the big fight that ended the previous match and after which they were pronounced Euroleague penalties.

“Real Madrid will fly to Belgrade on Monday, and after the incidents in the second match, the guests have set conditions and special security measures with the aim of avoiding further tensions. Real asked for increased 24-hour security at the hotel, police escort to the training in Stark Arena and security near the bench during the match,” announced journalist Arale Vajsberg. He listed four requests from Real, which he claims were approved by both Partizan and the authorities.

The bus will pick up Real’s delegation at the Nikola Tesla Airport in the area where the planes stop, in order to avoid entering the terminal and contact with the public.

A close police escort will follow all joint activities of the team, from the airport to the hotel, from the hotel to the hall and back, during trips to training and to the match, as well as from the hotel to the airport

Security will be present at the hotel all the time, 24 hours a day

The security of the team will be increased in the hall, especially near the bench, during the match

On Tuesday, Partizan will play without the suspended Kevin Panter and Matias Lessor to use the first “match-ball” for placement in the Final Four, while on the opposite side, the suspended Gershon Jabusele and Gabriel Dek will not be there. This Sunday, the day before the trip to Belgrade, Real beat Zaragoza at home, and Jabusele played as usual, while the injured center Valter Tavares seemed ready to go to Serbia and the match against the black and whites during the warm-up. More information about his condition, as well as Dante Exum’s injury, could be known on Monday.