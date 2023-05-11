Home » Real Madrid kicked out Partizan Jabusele rejoices at the match | Sport
Real Madrid kicked out Partizan Jabusele rejoices at the match | Sport

The punished basketball player of Real Madrid was in the foreground because of his behavior outside the field.

Izvor: Sports Club/Print Screen

Although Real announced that they would punish him, they did not do so, and the Frenchman was in the team for the previous two weekends. This evening, he could not take him to the field, but had to watch “in civilian clothes” as Real made a huge turnaround in the second half and threw out the black and whites after a big turnaround, the biggest in the history of the Euroleague playoffs.

Partizan suffered a painful defeat in Madrid on Wednesday and was eliminated from the Euroleague after leading the series 2:0 and even “plus 18” at one point in the fifth game. None of that was enough to qualify, because the Spanish team will go to F4.

