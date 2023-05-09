Real Madrid – Manchester City Champions League | Sport

Real Madrid and Manchester City will play a double match that will be followed by the whole planet!

The Champions League is back and the semi-finals are starting, and in both semi-final pairs we have duels that we are looking forward to. While Italians can’t wait for Wednesday when we’ll see Inter i Milan they meet on the field from 9 p.m Real Madrid and Manchester City at “Santiago Bernabeu”.

There are not many personnel problems, Carlo Ancelotti he can’t count on someone who has been hurt for a long time Ferlanda Mendija in case Military ivy who collected cards, so in addition to Carvajal, Alaba and Ridiger, the left back will probably “play” Eduardo Kamavinga again. On the other hand, there is none Nejtana Akea who will be replaced by John Stones or Kyle Walker in the team.

Many see the duel between these two teams as “the final before the final” because they believe that the Italians cannot do much when they set their sights on any of these teams, and all eyes will be on the young Brazilian this time. Rodrigo.

Last year, Real defeated Liverpool in the final with a goal from Vinicius, but none of that would have happened if Rodrigo had not directed one of the biggest turnarounds in the history of football. Last year, these two teams also met in the semi-finals and then City won the first match in England 4:3. Then they took a 1:0 lead in the second match with a goal by Mareza, and Rodrigo won extra time with goals in the 90th and 91st minutes, in which Karim Benzema scored a goal for the “royal club”.

Now the situation is different. Real is not having the best season and is very far behind Barcelona in Primera, although the recently won Copa del Rey has lifted their spirits. On the other hand, Pep Guardiola’s team caught the momentum towards the end of the season and grinds everything in front of them. They defeated Arsenal in a direct duel for the title 4:1 and now they are one step away from the new cup, they will also play the final of the FA Cup with Manchester United, but what they want is only the title in the Champions League.

De Bruyne, Ederson, Walker and the old guard, as well as new boys like Foden, Holland and Alvarez, want to bring Pep Guardiola the trophy he has been missing for a long time. If they want to succeed, they have to go through Modrić, Benzema, but also – Karlo Ancelotti.

